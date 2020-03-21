Zero Waste Shampoo Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global zero waste shampoo market size was valued at USD 101.78 million in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 7.18% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Rising adoption of zero waste lifestyle and consciousness regarding waste management is driving the product demand. Rising awareness regarding animal cruelty and adoption of reduce, recycle, and reuse ideology by manufacturers is anticipated to further drive the growth.

Rising demand for vegan, natural, and organic ingredients is anticipated to drive the market. Zero waste shampoos are 100% biodegradable and vegan, making them ocean friendly and environmentally sustainable. Rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of plastics on environment is anticipated to fuel the demand for recyclable and eco-friendly products and packaging materials. These factors are projected to fuel the demand for zero waste shampoo.

Rising concerns over plastic waste are also anticipated to drive the demand for plastic free and zero waste packaging. Various manufacturers have their own set of parameters, such as cruelty free, natural ingredients, and environmentally friendly packaging among others to determine category of the zero waste shampoo. Rising awareness regarding the advantages of organic and natural, zero waste products, especially among younger population is anticipated to drive the product demand in near future.

The high competition in the cosmetics industry is driving innovation and new product launches as the manufacturers strive to cater to the rising demand. As per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), containers and packaging contributes 23% of total landfill waste and plastic pollution. Rising popularity of social media and beauty blogs has helped the manufacturers identify the consumer perception and product demand patterns.

Product Insights of Zero Waste Shampoo Market

Shampoo bars held the largest market share of 73.31% in 2018. The zero waste shampoo bars are made of all-natural ingredients. These products do not contain preservatives and they do not release harmful chemicals or micro plastic beads. They lather better compared to the liquid shampoo and are convenient to carry during travelling, camping, and other outdoor activities. These advantages are anticipated to bode well for the segment growth in the forthcoming years.

Liquid shampoo is expected to register the fastest CAGR of around 8.02% from year 2019 to 2025. Low price of the product is one of the major driving factors for the segment. Manufacturers focus on product innovation in terms of packaging to avoid the use of plastic bottles. Adoption of reduce, recycle, and reuse ideology to target the problem of garbage dumping is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the segment. Various brands use aluminum as a packaging material as it is easily recyclable and less harmful to the environment. They also provide refill services for shampoo bottles to reduce the wastage.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channel held the largest market share of around 79% in 2018. Easy accessibility and availability of a wide range of products at supermarkets and specialty stores is anticipated to drive the growth. These stores create separate layouts for organic and cruelty free products. They also provide ample space for the brands to showcase their products. These factors are anticipated to fuel the segment growth in the forthcoming years.

Online distribution channel is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market over the forecast period. Many brands find e-commerce channels as the easiest network to target maximum customers spread across different geographical location. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. Also, availability of attractive offers, discounts and cashbacks at various online platforms coupled with rising number of smartphone users is anticipated to positively influence the growth. Easy access to various international brands through e-commerce sites is projected to further fuel the popularity of the online segment.

Regional Insights of Zero Waste Shampoo Market

In terms of value, North America held the largest market share of 44.11% in 2018.Rising consumer preference for cruelty free cosmetics products has resulted in increased sales of zero waste shampoo. According to a 2017 survey by the Vegan Society, around 72% Americans were against animal testing of cosmetics. Rising awareness regarding the advantages of using organic products is anticipated to boost the demand for various zero waste products.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of around 9.10% over the forecast period. Increasing demand of vegan products is anticipated to drive product launches and innovation in the region. As per the data published by the Vegan Society, the number of vegan product launches in Southeast Asia increased by 44% from 2012 to 2016. Moreover, rising business expansion activities by various international brands in countries such as Japan, China, and Australia is anticipated to drive the regional adoption of zero waste shampoo in near future.

Market Share Insights of Zero Waste Shampoo Market

The market is in oligopoly phase as it is led by a small number of companies. Lack of awareness about the product is the reason for the very limited competition. The market is identified by several strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, product innovations, product launches, and expansions by the key manufacturers such as Lush Retail Limited; Ethique Beauty Ltd.; J.R. Liggett, Ltd.; Beauty and the Bees; Plaine Products, LLC; Oregon Soap Company; The Refill Shoppe, Inc.; Rocky Mountain Soap Company; and Biome Living Pty. Ltd. For instance, in January 2019, a new zero waste platform called Loop was launched in coalition with major consumer goods manufacturers. The company collects empty containers of shampoos, detergents, ice creams and other such products select brands from consumers and refills them after cleaning and sterilizing.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Zero Waste Shampoo Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Shampoo Bars

Liquid Shampoo

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

