Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Size 2017 By Application (Detergents, Catalysts, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global zeolite molecular sieve market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

The global zeolite molecular sieve market size is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 4.37 billion by 2025. The global zeolite molecular sieve market is driven majorly by the rising demand from oil and gas industries for the highly efficient zeolite molecular sieve absorbents, in order to curb the environmental ill effects caused by excessive resource usage.

Molecular sieves are alumino silicate solids with uniformly sized and precise forms. The molecular sieves include Zeolites, porous glass, activated carbon, and clay. Zeolite molecular sieves are a different class, and are highly crystalline alumino silicates of elements like magnesium, sodium, potassium and calcium. These sieves are used to absorb molecules smaller than their pore size and prohibiting the entrance of larger molecules. The unique absorption properties of zeolites has made it a commercial success in industries such as detergents, water purification, chemical separation, and for the decontamination of radioactive waste.

With the development of new commercial zeolites from newly discovered composition and structures, and chemical modifications of present commercial products has resulted in the emergence of new application areas for global molecular sieve industry. Many technologies for molecular sieves have been developed to meet the different requirement for different applications. Furthermore, the global molecular sieves market is witnessing an accelerated growth due to the availability of hydro phobic molecular sieve absorbents which has opened up new application are in waste water treatment.

Asia Pacific Zeolite Molecular Sieve Volume Share, by Application, 2017 (%)

The global molecular sieve market application is dominated by the detergent segment holding a share of more than 65% of the overall market. Zeolite has replace sodium tripolyphosphate (STTP) in the manufacturing of detergents. The demand for environment friendly detergents based on zeolites is increasing rapidly around the world, because of the progressive introduction of stringent water pollution regulations. Furthermore, anticipation regarding the potential ban of STTP is also driving the market. However, the catalysts segment is expected to show a fast paced growth rate during the forecast period with the development of synthetic zeolite molecular sieves as these are generally preferred for most industrial applications. The high market value for synthetic zeolites in catalysts segment is anticipated to render it the most attractive segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of regions, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global zeolite molecular sieve market due to the large scale demand from the detergent manufacturing industry. The recent emerging application of zeolite sieves in the treatment of waste water is being explored by government across the different countries in this region. Increased government and private firm investments for waste water treatment has resulted in the escalated demand for zeolites and is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The global zeolite molecular sieve market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. The primary industry participants include Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Interra Global Corporation, UOP LLC, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Merck Co. Inc., and Solvay Chemicals among others.

