Zeolite Market Top Trends, Size, Demand, Analysis, Overview and Outlook 2019 to 2029



Zeolite is a comparatively new and an outstanding medium that is used for the purpose of filtration of water. In comparison with sand filters and carbon, zeolite is regarded as a superior substance when it comes to performance along with high rates of throughput and lesser maintenance. Zeolite finds its use in direct replacement of sand in conventional filter as zeolite come with many benefits over sand. The uses of zeolite are broadly categorized into three, which are catalysis, gas separation, and ion exchange.

The major factors that encourage the development of the global zeolite market are growing demand for treatment of water and use of zeolite in the form of refrigeration adsorbents.

Rising Demand for Detergent Making Process to Boost its Demand

Utilized as a replacement for phosphates in the making of laundry detergents, Zeolites are fast gathering popularity in the process of detergent making, thanks to its outstanding quality of water softening. The utilization of phosphates in the making of detergents has been limited owing to negative impact that it leaves on the environment. It is likely to fuel the growth of the global zeolite market over the period of projection. In addition to that, rising demand for detergents in many of the developing parts of the world is expected to bolster the demand for zeolites worldwide.

Zeolites find wide use as catalysts and adsorbents in the petrochemical and oil refining industries. The outstanding ability of zeolite to clean and its stability is expected to increase its uptake in the oil refining and petrochemical sector. These properties of zeolite help in the making of excellent fuel for the transportation sector and chemical products. Rapidly growing demand for fuels and chemical products worldwide for various purposes is expected to emerge as another growth factor for the global zeolite market. Many government initiatives pushing for increased utilization of cleaner fuels is anticipated to open up avenues for rapid expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

Another significant growth-inducing factor for the global zeolite market is the increased demand for zeolite in the procedures of water treatment activities. In the process of water purification, Zeolite finds its use as adsorbents.

On the other hand, the emergence of various chemical compounds, enzymes, and metals as a replacement for zeolite is anticipated to pose threat to the expansion of the global zeolite market in the forthcoming years. In addition to that, the cost of transportation is quite high, which is again likely to obstruct the expansion of the global zeolite market.

Growing Popularity of Water Treatment Procedures to Fuel Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is forecasted to emerge as one of the leading territories of the global zeolite market over the tenure of projection. Such territorial dominance of the Asia Pacific region is mainly owing to the growing popularity of water treatment and augmented use of detergents in this part of the world. Countries like India, Malaysia, and Thailand have recently realized the importance of water treatment. As such, these countries are making investment in the water treatment procedure. This factor is working in favor of the global zeolite market.

Product Innovation to Define the Market Competitiveness

The competition of the global zeolite market is characterized with product diversification and innovation. Increased research and development activities to bring on innovative products or to upgrade the existing procedures are likely to boost the market in coming years,

Some of the prominent market vendors are Zeotech Corp, Shijiazhuang Jianda High-Tech Chemical, Blue Pacific Minerals, Bear River Zeolite, Zeochem AG, and St. Cloud Zeolite.

