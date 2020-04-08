X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market 2020: Business Growth, Investment Opportunities, Top Players Data, Industry Share, Global Revenue, Growth Prospects, Regional Outlook And 2022 Forecast Analysis

The Business Research Company’s X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The X-ray devices and equipment market consists of sales of X-ray devices and equipment and related services. X-ray systems are used for the diagnosis and imaging of patients suffering from various diseases. The key product types of X-ray systems include general radiography X-ray systems, fluoroscopy X-ray systems, mammography X-ray systems, interventional X-ray systems, and mobile c-arm X-ray systems.

The rising incidence of injuries occurring worldwide is driving the medical diagnostic X-ray systems, devices and equipment market. Increasing accidents, sports injuries, severe muscle damages, bone injuries and others are rising the market for diagnostic equipment, especially X-ray systems devices and equipment market. In 2017, about 2.8 million nonfatal injuries were recorded according to estimates from the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII). With the increase in injuries and accidents across the globe, number of urgent care facilities offering services such as blood tests, stitching, and X-rays also increased. For instance, according to the Urgent Care Association, the total number of urgent care centers in the USA increased from 6,400 in 2014 to 8,744 in 2018.

X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market By Product Type:

Computed Tomography

Mobile X-Ray Devices

C-Arm Devices

Dental X-Ray

Mammography

Others

X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market By Application:

Cardiovascular

Respiratory

Mammography

Dental

Orthopedics

Others

X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market By image type:

2D images

3D images

4D images

X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market By Technology:

Analog X-Ray Machine

Digital X-Ray Machine

X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market By Type:

Portable type

Stationary type

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market China X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market

……

X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the X-Ray Devices And Equipment Market are

Siemens Healthcare

Carestream Health

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical

GE Healthcare.

North America was the largest region in the X-ray systems devices and equipment market, followed by Asia Pacific.

