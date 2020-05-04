Wrist Joint Market 2020 Global Demand, Growth Factors, Key Insights and Forecast by 2025 | Top Manufacturers Jinxingda, Stryker, Arthrex, Exactech, Medtronic, Orthofix Medical

The Global Wrist Joint Market is the articulation of the two forearm bones, the ulna and the radius, with the double row of eight carpal bones. There is an articular disc between the dished surface of the radius and the proximal carpal row of bones.

As wrist replacement procedures are particularly niche, the development and marketing of a new implant requires immense financial resources for what could potentially be a very low payoff. Although entry into the market is relatively easy, penetration is more difficult, so acquisitions are likely in this highly fragmented, fast-evolving extremities space.

Treatment in cases of significant joint wear falls either into replacement or fusion. Joint replacement has the benefit of preserving mobility; however, the design of such implants does not allow the patient to carry heavy loads. Fusion of the joint eliminates diseased joint surfaces by fixing the two sides of the joint together. This also eliminates the natural motion of the joint and places additional stress on the surrounding joints; however, it is advantageous because a fused joint can carry more load than a replaced joint.

Key players profiled in the report includes: WEGO, Link, Medtronic, North Yorkshire Orthopaedic, Total Ankle Institute, Jinxingda, Medical Excellence JAPAN, Jennifer FitzPatrick, Teijin, Biomet, Dolomiti Sportclinic, Kyocera ZT Medical, Smith & Nephew plc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, DePuy Synthes Companies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Orthofix Medical, Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex, Acumed LLC, Exactech, DJO Global.

Wrist Joint Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2025 with CAGR] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa] Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share] Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [] Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – []



The global Wrist Joint market is primarily segmented by Type, Application, End Users, and region.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into:

* DIP – Distal Interphalangeal Joint

* PIP – Proximal Interphalangeal Joint

* MCP – Metacarpophalangeal Joint

Based on Application, the market is divided into:

* Joint Replacement

* Joint Repairment

Based on the End Users, the market is segmented into:

* Hospital

* Clinic

* Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Wrist Joint by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

