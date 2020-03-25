Worldwide Smartphone Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2024

March 25, 2020 Off By vaibhav

Abstract
Global mobile phone market volume declined and reached 1.79 billion units in 2019, down 4% year-on-year. The decline in feature phone market volume was attributed mainly to the decrease in sales in India, the major feature phone shipment destination. Smartphone market volume also suffered from the setback and reached 1.44 billion units in 2019, down 2.4% year-on-year. The smartphone decline was attributed to fewer 5G smartphone products with relatively high price tags, limited 5G network coverage, and less-than-expected replacement demand in the consumer market. This reports provides an overview of feature phone and smartphone market volume forecasts during the period 2020-2024, with smartphone market volume breakdowns by region, by price point, and by operating system.

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4411216

Companies covered
Amazon, Apple, Google, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, ZTE

Table of Contents

Worldwide Mobile Phone Market by Device Type, 2016-2024
Worldwide Mobile Phone Market Share by Device Type, 2016-2024
Worldwide Smartphone Market by Region, 2016-2024
Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Region, 2016-2024
Worldwide Smartphone Market by Price Point, 2016-2024
Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Price Point, 2016-2024
Worldwide Smartphone Market by Operating System, 2016-2024
Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Operating System, 2016-2024
Research Scope & Definitions
Continued….

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4411216

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155

CategoryAnalysis Forecast Business Future Demands Headlines Industry Analytics Industry Report International News Market Reports NASA Space News
TagsMarket 2020 Worldwide Smartphone Worldwide Smartphone Market 2020 Worldwide Smartphone Market Analysis Worldwide Smartphone Market Forecast Worldwide Smartphone Market Growth Worldwide Smartphone Market Revenue Worldwide Smartphone Market Size Worldwide Smartphone Market Trend Worldwide Smartphone Market Trends