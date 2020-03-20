WORLDWIDE DATA CENTER RACK MARKET SIZE, SHARE, TECHNOLOGY SEGMENTATIONS, TYPES, ANALYSIS AND GLOBAL MANUFACTURERS 2020: EMERSON ELECTRIC, EATON, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, HPE | 2025 FORECAST

Global Data Center Rack Market is valued at 2110 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2860 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2024. Global sales prices have risen slowly Due to the replacement of the product. The United States is the world’s largest consumer area. In 2016, the United States accounted for 41% of the global consumer market share. Europe and China are the second and third largest consumer regions.

The main driver of the global data rack industry is the construction of new data centers. In 2016, the global data rack industry was valued at 2.0 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). By 2023, the world is expected to reach 2.8 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). From the manufacturer’s point of view, the global data rack ex-prices is about 300-650 USD Unit. Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE and Dell are top manufacturers. Emerson Electric is the world’s largest manufacturer. In 2016, Emerson’s shipments were 702.1 K Units. Emerson holds 16% of the global market share.

A data center rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables and other data center computing equipment. This physical structure provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Data Center Rack Market are Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE, Dell, IBM, Oracle Corp, Rittal Corp, Cisco, Chatsworth Products, Tripp Lite, Black Box Corporation, Belden, Fujitsu, Dataracks, AMCO Enclosures

Enclosures continue to dominate the market, accounting for 81 percent of units shipped in 2016. Rack Enclosures have a more obvious advantage. In the future, Rack Enclosures market will continue to rise. QYR team interviewed dozens of industry experts and consumers. These people think that Rack Enclosures have a better performance.

Market Segment By Type –

• Open Frame Racks

• Rack Enclosures

• Wall-mount Racks

Market Segment By Application –

• Networking Data Center Rack Application

• Servers Data Center Rack Application

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

