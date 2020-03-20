WORLDWIDE ANIMATION, VFX & GAME MARKET 2020-2025: INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS, TOP VENDORS: TENCENT, SONY, ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, MICROSOFT AND NINTENDO

The demand for animation, VFX and gaming in Asia has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, along with the growing popularity of streaming video. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Tencent

• Sony

• Activision Blizzard

• Microsoft

• Nintendo

• Netease

Regional Scope of Global Animation, VFX & Game Market: United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 26.43% in 2013 and 22.77% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%, while China ranked the first markets with the market share of 26.90% in 2017, driven by market and national government policy.

The global Animation, VFX & Game market is valued at 376100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 453000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2024. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Animation, VFX & Game. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2020 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment By Type –

• Animation & VFX

• Game & VFX

Market Segment By Application –

• Anime

• Film

• Video Game

The entire Animation, VFX & Games market continues to grow in the foreseeable future, and with the increased consumer spending on entertainment products and the higher visual requirements for Animation & Game production, Animation, VFX & Games will gain growing industry influence. Animation is also used to create special visual effects within movie productions that otherwise use traditional photographic methods.

Animation is the rapid display of static images in a way that creates the illusion of motion. Nowadays animation is used mostly in motion pictures and videos, plus some computer applications, such as moving icons, and in video games. Like photographic cinema, animated video usually incorporates sound for dialog, musical accompaniment, and other effects. But unlike photographic cinema, it can depict anything that the animation artist can imagine visually, and therefore it is especially useful for telling stories with fantasy elements that would be hard to stage in reality.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

