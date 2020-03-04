Workwear and Uniforms Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR by 2026 with Top Company Aramark; Cintas Corporation; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co.; VF Corporation

This Workwear and Uniforms market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Workwear and Uniforms report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market is expected to undergo with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing innovations and fashionable workwear apparel available in the market keeping in mind the growing levels of millennial population working in the applicable industries.

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market By Type (General Workwear, Corporate Workwear, Uniforms), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce), End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Mining, Agriculture & Forestry Industry, Service, Others), Purpose (Rental, Purchase), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Workwear and Uniforms Market

Workwear and uniforms can be defined as wearable apparel that have been designed on the request of a particular organization requiring their employees to wear those particular apparel, which have been branded with the organization’s name and sometimes logo. These apparels also double as protective clothing providing the user/wearer durability and safety from external factors.

Top Key Players:

Aramark;

Cintas Corporation;

Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co.;

VF Corporation;

Liberty Work and Leisure Wear Limited;

The Uniform House;

Landau Uniforms;

Superior Group of Companies;

Johnsons Apparelmaster Limited;

MARTIN & LEVESQUE;

Alsico NV;

Adolphe Lafont;

Carhartt;

Engelbert Strauss;

com;

CID Resources, Inc.;

Hultafors Group;

HAVEP

Red Kap.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand for fashionable and appealing workwear apparels and uniforms due to the rise in number of millennial population employed in the applicable industries

Advancements in technology which has resulted in sustainable product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Workwear and uniforms are additional expenses for the organizations and maintenance costs of these products is also another additional expenses for the organizations; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Superior Group of Companies announced that they had agreed to acquire CID Resources, Inc. With this acquisition Superior will be able to better service the needs and demands of healthcare segment for specialised uniforms and work-apparels.

In August 2017, VF Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co. With this acquisition VF Corporation is expected to become a global leader in workwear apparel industry and significantly enhance their product offerings and service portfolios.

Market Segmentations:

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Distribution Channel

End-Use Industry

Purpose

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

E-Commerce

By End-Use Industry

Manufacturing

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry Industry

Servicing

Others

By Purpose

Rental

Purchase

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Workwear and Uniforms Market

Global workwear and uniforms market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of workwear and uniforms market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

