Wooden Decking Market Set to Expand by 2019-2026 with Profiling Players Universal Forests Products, Weyerhaeuser, West Fraser Timber, Intefor Co., James Latham Plc and Mendocino Redwood Company, Others

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Wooden Decking market was valued at USD 7.53 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.34 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9 %.

This report covers the genre of building materials with specific focus on wooden decking. A deck is a flat surface capable of supporting weight, similar to a floor, but typically constructed outdoors. They are often elevated from the ground and are usually connected to buildings.

Wooden decks, as the name suggests, are decks made purely of wood. These decks are usually used for residential and non-residential interiors and constructions. The wooden decks are of several types such as, redwood, cedar, pressure treated lumber etc.

Leading Players in the Wooden Decking Market:

Universal Forests Products, Weyerhaeuser, West Fraser Timber, Intefor Co., James Latham Plc and Mendocino Redwood Company. Intefor Co., and Others.

Scope of the Report:

The Wooden Decking Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies in order to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Wooden Decking market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Redwood Decking

Cedar Decking

Pressure treated Decking

Others:

Mahogany

IPE (Brazilian Walnut)

Teak

Camaru

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Residential

Building Constructions

Infrastructures

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Residential

Non-residential:

Commercial

Patios

Docks

Hotels

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The European region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018, owing to the substantial investments in the research and development of advanced technologies in the residential sector. Moreover, the region has developed numerous stringent acts and regulations in favor of efficient and lower consumption of energy.

Reasons to buy this market intelligence report

Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels. Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis. Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region. Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography. Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales. Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics. Niche market segments and regions.

