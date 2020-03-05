Wood-Pellets Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Top Key Players are Pinnacle, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Innogy (RWE), Graanul Invest Group | Forecast 2025

Wood-Pellets Market presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities ofWood-Pellets market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the globalWood-Pellets market.

The global average price of wood pellets went up in 2012-2014 but declined in 2014-2016, from about 172 $/MT in 2012 to 188 $/MT in 2014 and . And the price rose up in 2017.

North America (USA and Canada) is the biggest producer for wood pellets, and produced about 11.6 billion MT (more than 48% of the global total) of wood pellets in 2016. Europe is the other key producer of the wood pellets market with the share of about 33%. USA, Canada, Germany, Russia, Latvia, and China, etc. are other key country producers of the product, the five took up more than 70% of the market.

Europe and North America are the two largest consumption markets of wood pellets in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Sales volume of the Europe took up about 58% the global market in 2016 while North America took up about 20%. And North America is the largest exporter of Wood pellets in the world at present. China is the third largest market in the report with a consumption share of about 8% in 2016. Other key markets are Korea, Japan, etc. which have the large potential demand.

The worldwide market for Wood-Pellets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 6150 million US$ in 2024, from 4120 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

