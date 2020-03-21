Women’s Health Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Women' Health market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Womens Health Market

The global womens health market size was valued at USD 40.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Increase in population of women aged over 60, rise in adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits, and introduction of novel medicines for women are some of the factors that drive market growth. Furthermore, favorable policies initiated by the government to improve womens health and raise awareness are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Women are at a higher risk of diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, anemia, menstrual health-related disorders, depression, and obesity. Hence, increasing incidences of these conditions is likely to boost the market growth in the coming years.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the global incidence of osteoporosis among females is expected to reach 680 million in 2050. Moreover, breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and mental diseases significantly contribute to the burden of non-communicable diseases. Women most likely start to undergo menopause after the age of 48 wherein they experience hormonal changes which affect the quality of life. About 73.0% of postmenopausal women experience hot flashes. The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada (SOGC) estimated that 80.0% of women suffer from at least one symptom of menopause such as mood swings, interrupted sleep, and irritability.

In addition, changes in dietary habits, stress, and consumption of alcohol are the key factors responsible for hormonal imbalance among women. This is likely to cause fertility issues in women. Ovulation problems, endometriosis, and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are the major known factors for infertility. According to the CDC, about 10.0% of women (6.1 million) between the age of 15 and 44 in U.S. have trouble conceiving. Hence, these factors drive the need for treating these health conditions, subsequently driving the market for womens health.

Governments and various private organizations focus on women health across the globe. Coverage plans provided to women is one of the key factors expected to drive the market in developed countries. For instance, various coverage plans in U.S. provide preventive services for women without any copayment charges. This includes anemia screening on a routine basis, folic acid supplements for women who may become pregnant, hepatitis B screening, breast cancer screening, and contraception. Healthy People 2020 was established by the Department of Health and Human Services which has a 10-year agenda to improve the health of all Americans.

Application Insights of Womens Health Market

Based on application, the womens health market has been segmented into postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, endometriosis, contraceptives, hormonal infertility, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, due to the growing population of women aged 40 and above and the launch of various drugs to cure menopausal osteoporosis and improve health.

The hormonal infertility segment is driven by increasing incidences of fertility-related conditions in developed countries. Moreover, easy availability of several medicines to cure hormonal imbalance and market players investments in new product development would drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Hormonal imbalance such as imbalance of prolactin, estrogen, and thyroid is increasing in women due to factors such as stress, further driving the demand for medication to improve health.

Regional Insights of Womens Health Market

North America dominated the global womens health market in 2019. This is attributed to the existence of key market players, reimbursement policies, supportive government regulations, approval and commercialization of products, and growing awareness about the importance of maintaining good health. The market is also driven by the increasing number of FDA approvals of menopausal drugs, high healthcare expenditure, and a rise in preference for biologics among women. In October 2018, the U.S. FDA approved TherapeuticsMDs Bijuva, a soft gel capsule containing estradiol and progesterone. The drug is approved as a single pill hormone therapy for menopausal hot flashes.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising awareness about womens wellbeing and health, growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, infertility, and other disorders due to stress, and various government programs for increasing health awareness.

Market Share Insights of Womens Health Market

Some of the key players operating in the market are Allergan; Bayer AG; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer; Teva Pharmaceuticals; Agile Therapeutics; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca; Bristol-Myers Squibb; and Ferring B.V. Collaborations for product development, expansion of product portfolios, and regional expansion in emerging markets are the key strategic undertakings of these companies to increase their market share.

Market players focus on gaining FDA approval for new indications to prevent loss in revenues post-patent expiry. For instance, Prolia is recommended for postmenopausal women who are susceptible to bone fractures due to osteoporosis. The indications differ according to the approvals across various geographies. In U.S. for instance, it is mainly used as a second or third line of treatment for women who have suffered at least one or multiple osteoporotic fractures. In Europe, it is prescribed for women with a high risk of osteoporotic fractures and as a treatment of osteoporosis.

In May 2019, Agile Therapeutics resubmitted its new drug application for Twirla in response to a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in December 2017, which identified deficiencies in quality control for the products manufacturing process.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Womens Health Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global womens health market report on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Endometriosis

Contraceptives

Menopause

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

