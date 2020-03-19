Wireless Mouse Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global wireless mouse market size was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2018 and will expand further at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2025. Constant product and technological innovations, such as improved design and extended battery life, by major companies has played a crucial role in promoting the product demand. Rising product usage among video gamers as they provide faster movements than wired devices will boost the market growth.

In addition, the introduction of innovative technologies, such as radiofrequency mouse, has led to a rise in adoption of these products across various industries. For instance, in May 2019, Logitech launched G502 light speed gaming mouse equipped with latest Hero 16K sensor. Its internal architecture has been redesigned from the original G502 for the accommodation of wireless features.

Rising popularity of video games owing to easy access to high-speed internet and compatible hardware is also expected to have a positive impact on the product demand. Moreover, owing to increasing gaming subscription, major manufacturers including Logitech and Razer are introducing technologically advanced devices to meet the application-specific requirements.

This will fuel the market growth. For instance, in April 2019, Razer developed a USD 250 keyboard and mouse combo for Xbox One video games. The mouse has 16k DPI and can adjust the DPI at the press of a button. Rising popularity of Esports, especially in developed countries including U.S. and Canada will also boost product demand.

Product Insights of Wireless Mouse Market

Radio frequency products held the largest wireless mouse market share in 2018. Rising focus of companies, such as Logitech, Microsoft, and Anker, on improving design, clicks, and battery life is expected to boost the segment growth. Bluetooth segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025. These products have better battery life and can be operated for three months with single charging.

Moreover, innovative features of these devices boosts their demand. In addition, some of the products are equipped with rechargeable batteries powered through a USB port by means of a special cable. Such features are expected to increase the adoption of Bluetooth products over the forecast period. Moreover, Bluetooth mouse can be connected to multiple devices at a time, which is also driving the product demand.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline segment held the largest market share of more than 60% in 2018. According to statistics, around 60% Americans prefer buying products from stores. Thus, rising number of retail stores, especially in emerging markets like India, China, and Brazil, is expected to boost the product sales through offline channels. For instance, in January 2016, Lenovo, one of the prominent companies in the market, announced plans to open company-owned retail stores in India. In addition, increased product visibility coupled with strong presence of major international companies in emerging markets of APAC through newly established strategic business units is expected to promote the segment growth.

Online segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing popularity of online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and eBay, and usage of smartphones and other similar devices. In addition, online portals provide 24*7 assistance, have a variety of products to choose from, and offer heavy discounts on branded products. Most of the prominent companies also have their own sites, which also contributes to the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Wireless Mouse Market

North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2018 and will retain its position throughout the forecast years on account of growing popularity of Esports in U.S. and Canada. In addition, increasing number of professional video gamers in the region is expected to boost the product demand. In 2014, consumers spent more than USD 22.41 billion on video game content, hardware, and accessories. Thus, increasing spending on video games in the region is expected to promote market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period on account of increasing product penetration and rising consumer disposable income levels in developing economies. In addition, rising number of branded retail outlets in countries like India and China is anticipated to support market growth. Rapidly expanding corporate sector in the region is also expected to have a positive impact on market development.

Market Share Insights of Wireless Mouse Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature and is identified by several strategic initiative, such as expansions, M&A, and product and technological innovations, undertaken by key manufacturers. Some of these companies include Logitech International S.A.; Razer, Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.; Apple, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Anker Innovations Ltd.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; Samsung Group; and SteelSeries.Logitech and Razer, in particular, are expected to lead the global market as they have a strong foothold through their strategic business networks in offline as well as online mediums.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Wireless Mouse Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global wireless mouse market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Radio Frequency

Bluetooth

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

