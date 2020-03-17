Wireless Charging ICs Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3579

Some of the major companies involved in the Wireless Charging ICs market include NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S), Broadcom Corporation (U.S), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), On Semiconductor (U.S), Linear Technology (U.S) and ROHM Co. Ltd.(Japan) among others.

Wireless Charging ICs been segmented as follows:

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market by Type

• Transmitter ICs

• Receiver ICs

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market by Components

• Relays

• Circuit Breakers

• Others

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market by Power Solution

• Low Power Solution

• Medium Power Solution

• High Power Solution

• Smart Phones and Tablets

• Wearable Electronic Devices

• Medical Devices

• Automobile Devices

• Others

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market by Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Based on type, the market has been segmented into transmitter ICs and receiver ICs. Substrates are segmented into organic materials and inorganic materials. Based on components, the market is fragmented into relays, circuit breakers and others. Based on power solution, the Wireless Charging ICs market is segmented into low power solution, medium power solution and high power solution. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into smart phones and tablets, wearable electronics devices, medical devices, automobile devices and others. Furthermore, advance medical components such as blood pressure equipments, heartbeat monitoring watch manufactures are using wireless charging technology. This factor is an opportunity for growth of Wireless Charging ICs market in future. Moreover, manufacturing standardization is limiting many charging ICs equipment manufacturers to enter into the market. This in turn is predicted the limit the growth of Wireless charging IC market in upcoming years.

Geographically, the global Wireless Charging ICs market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The market for wireless charging ICs has been provided in (USD million) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

The key players in the Wireless Charging ICs market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of wireless charging ICs. Further, the report includes the market attractiveness analysis of different type, components of wireless charging ICs and insight into the major application area of the wireless charging ICs.

