WIFI TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY TOP KEY PLAYERS ANRITSU ELECTRIC CORPORATION, SPIRENT, NETSCOUT, NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS

The WiFi Test Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. North America is the largest production of WiFi Test Equipment, with a production value market share nearly 40% in 2016.

WiFi Test Equipment market, WiFi Test Equipment is built for the front-line IT responders dispatched to the complaints of: The Wi-Fi is not working or the Internet is down. The WiFi Test Equipment provides fast, simple, and accurate isolation and troubleshooting, thereby reducing the time to resolution of wireless issues.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Teradyne(LitePoint), ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Anritsu Electric Corporation, Spirent, NETSCOUT, National Instruments, Greenlee , Viavi, TESCOM Co.,LTD., Dycon , Vonaq Ltd ,Trilithic Inc and so on. The production value of WiFi Test Equipment is about 589.7 Million USD in 2016.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Teradyne(LitePoint)

• ROHDE&SCHWARZ

• Anritsu Electric Corporation

• Spirent

• NETSCOUT

• National Instruments

• Greenlee

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Desktop WiFi Test Equipment

• Handheld WiFi Test Equipment

Market Segment By Application –

• Household

• Commercial

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

