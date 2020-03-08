Why, at what dosage and at what time it is best to drink amino acids

Varieties of amino acids. What benefits do they bring to the body. Competent application of this supplement. The optimal shape.

Muscle growth and the development of our body directly depends on the amount of incoming amino acids. These elements are the building material for the proteins from which our cells are formed. We get the “lion’s” share of amino acids from food, but all of them are spent on working processes – hormone synthesis, building ligaments and organizing other body functions. But this is an ordinary person. In bodybuilding, the need for amino acids is higher. Therefore, one meal will not be enough – the muscles need help.

What are the types of supplements?

Amino acids are of three types:

Irreplaceable. Such elements are not synthesized by the body. You can get them in two ways – through food or by taking special additives. Essential amino acids include isoleucine, leucine, valine, lysine, phenylalanine and others. Interchangeable – elements that the body is able to synthesize itself. If personal reserves are not enough, then you can take amino acids in supplements. Here you can highlight asparagine, alanine, glutamine, glycine and so on. Conditionally interchangeable – those amino acids that can be produced in organs, but, as a rule, in insufficient volume. This category includes cystine, tyrosine, histidine, and arginine.

Appointment

Before taking amino acids in tablets or any other form, it is important to understand why you need it. Such additives are taken to:

reduction of pain after training (especially during periods of increased stress);

assistance in the recovery process;

increase the overall effectiveness of classes in the gym;

accelerating the growth of muscle fibers;

reduce appetite and help in the destruction of excess fat.

By the way, few people know about one of the main functions of amino acids – the ability to quickly and efficiently burn fat. It is easy to explain. Protein needs energy to absorb. As a result, the more amino acids enter the body, the higher the energy consumption, and the faster the fat mass burns. That is why many people recommend taking the supplement during the drying period.

What are the advantages and disadvantages?

If we compare amino acids with other types of additives (for example, regular protein or gainer), then we can distinguish a whole group of advantages:

low calorie content;

protection against the destruction of their own muscles (catabolic processes). In case of lack of amino acids, the body begins to expend its own material. This must not be allowed;

possibility of use with protein. This combination allows you to work out the relief and eliminate excess fat.

Speaking openly, that is, amino acids have a number of disadvantages. More precisely, there are only two of them:

high price, which is not affordable for many athletes. The main reason is the complexity of manufacturing technology;

small doses. If there are no problems with money, then you can provide yourself with a quality supplement and take 10 grams four times a day. In this case, a set of muscle mass is guaranteed. In the case of protein, the dosage should be twice as much.

Main forms

As already mentioned, amino acids are available in a variety of forms – in the form of tablets, powder, solutions, capsules and injections. The intravenous option is considered the most effective, but there is a high risk of side effects.

If we make a comparison taking into account price and quality, then the best option is liquid amino acids. Their advantage is easy digestibility, quick effect, minimum side effects, ease of dosage and administration.

How and when to drink?

It is believed that taking amino acids several times a day. In this case, each reception should fall on the following time intervals:

in the morning. In a dream, the body does not receive additional nutrition, therefore, after awakening, it needs urgent reinforcement. If nothing is done, then catabolic processes are launched that literally “destroy” hard-earned muscles. A timely taken portion of the additive will avoid unnecessary losses;

before classes. To make the training as effective and long as possible, 30-40 minutes before it starts, you should take your portion of the supplement. With this approach, the muscles get the required amount of building material and rapidly digestible amino acids. The overall energy and productivity of the body also increases;

after classes. Active exercise depletes the body. Those stocks of amino acids that were already used up. To avoid catabolic processes, a new portion of “building” material is needed. It is no secret that in the period after training, a protein window opens, which perfectly closes with a portion of the amino acid complex;

for the night. Here, a serving of healthy ingredients ensures quick recovery and provides stable muscle cell nutrition.

As for the binding to food intake, it is recommended to take amino acids somewhere half an hour before or half an hour after. In this case, an important point is compliance with the dosage. Its violation can cause malfunctions of the kidneys or gastrointestinal tract.

Summary

Above, we examined why and how to take amino acids. Below we summarize the small results: