Whole Milk Powder Market Overview 2019, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2024

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Whole Milk Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market grew at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2011-2018 reaching a volume of 5.4 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Whole milk powder is a dry dairy product that is manufactured by eliminating the moisture from fluid milk through evaporation or spray drying process. It is creamy-white in color and contains nearly 95% milk solids and less than 5% moisture. This assists in extending the shelf-life of whole milk powder, eliminating the requirement of refrigeration and facilitating transportation over long distances without impacting its quality or taste. As a result, it is widely utilized by end-users who live in regions with milk scarcity or inadequate cold-chain facilities.

Market Trends

The expanding applications of whole milk powder in the food and beverage (F&B) industry on account of its functional properties, such as hydration, foaming, thickening, dispersibility and color emulsification, represent one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. It is employed in the manufacturing of chocolates, milkshakes, bakery products, breakfast cereals, coffee whiteners, dairy-based desserts, and soups and sauces. Apart from this, owing to the presence of numerous nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin B12, thiamin, and high amounts of protein, whole milk powder is also used in the production of infant food. The escalating demand for infant formula is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/whole-milk-powder-market

Market Segmentation:

Performance of Key Regions

1. New Zealand

2. China

3. European Union

4. Brazil

5. Argentina

6. Others

Market Breakup By End Use

1. Dairy

2. Infant Formulae

3. Bakery

4. Confectionary

5. Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the industry include

Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY)

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (FCG.NZ)

Lactalis Group

FrieslandCampina

Danone

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/whole-milk-powder-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group