Whole Genome Amplification Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2028

manufacturers to abide by FDA’s safety legislations to improve accuracy and efficiency

There is an increase in the safety rules and legislations which is expected to improve accuracy and efficiency significantly. It is also intended to avoid false positivity of whole genome amplification and boost the quality of diagnostic services. To focus more on safety, the U.S. FDA has provided a guideline such as 510-K. This section of Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, also known as Pre-market Approval, recommends device and kits manufacturers to mandatorily register and notify FDA of their intent to promote their product at least 90 days in advance. These improvements are projected to bolster the growth of the global whole genome amplification market.

Introduction of custom product offerings to hit market, as a new strategic move

The research community has to cater to evolving needs, which in turn requires manufacturing of special custom products. The demand for specialized tools and reagents has grown to the point where most vendors currently offering these products cannot depend solely on the sale of the catalog products. The custom requirements demand special time management which depends on the vendor choices. Research users tend to prefer tried-and-tested solutions for their custom reagent needs to avoid the time and effort to validate custom products prior to use in critical experiments.

Product recalls and safety concerns may deter market growth

The process of WGA involves extraction, amplification and sequencing. The PCR-based WGA andREPLI-g technology have different results. Single base-pair mutations, STR contractions, and expansions, and also biased and underrepresented loci are involved in PCR WGA. Whereas, REPLI-g technology, which uses MDA technology and Phi 29 polymerase, delivers highly uniform amplification across the entire genome with minimal locus bias during amplification. This leads to a lack of trust on the process, which declines the revenue of whole genome amplification market.

