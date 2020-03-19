White Tea Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global white tea market size was estimated at USD 1.48 billion in 2018. Increasing importance these products due to their antioxidant and antimicrobial properties which boost immune system, is expected to have a positive impact on the market. White tea can reduce the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and oral bacteria, hence it also finds application in pharmaceuticals industry.

Flavonoids in white tea can help reduce the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases among others. Its benefits for weight loss are anticipated to attract a large number of consumers, which in turn is poised to fuel the market growth. According to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes was considered as the seventh leading causes of death in 2016. According to the Cancer Prevention Research Journal, white tea extract can accelerate death of certain lung cancer cells.

It is recommended that moderate consumption of white tea beverages helps reduce anxiety and increase energy levels. Changing diet patterns along with hectic workstyle among adults in emerging economies including China and India is projected to drive the demand for white tea as a health drink in near future.

China, India, Kenya, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam among others are the leading producers of white tea. Slow adoption of these products in the abovementioned countries as a result of predominant consumption of black and green tea, is expected to have a negative impact on the white tea market growth. Majority of these countries export white tea products to the developed countries of North America and Europe.

Product Insights of White Tea Market

Conventional products held the largest market share of 88.4% in terms of revenue in 2018. These products are cost effective and are available with different subtle, mild, and delicate flavors including fruity and floral flavors, such as melon, grassy, peach, apricot, vanilla, honey, herbs, chocolate, and citrus. Furthermore, low price and easy accessibility of the products through various offline channels including supermarkets and grocery stores is expected to drive the conventional product segment over the forecast period.

Organic product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025. Rising concerns regarding the accumulation of hazardous levels of fluorides and harmful chemicals in conventional products is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in near future.

Application Insights of White Tea Market

Beverages held the largest market share of 77.7% in terms of revenue in 2018. Presence of high antioxidant content, which helps to fight off free radicals and counteract oxidative stress to cells, is expected to promote the use of white tea in various beverage formulations. Furthermore, rising preference for using beverages as the convenient medium for consuming nutrition is expected to promote the demand for white tea beverages.

Cosmetics and toiletries is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2025. Skin soothing and antioxidant properties of white tea are anticipated to boost its usage in skin care products. Some of the famous white tea-based skin care brands include Korres Natural Products, Giovanni Cosmetics, and Kiss My Face among others. Leading hospitality companies including Marriott International, Inc. provide premium white tea toiletry products to their customers. They supply white tea formulations in the form of candles, room fresheners, and oil and scent diffusers. In June 2017, Plum Goodness launched a range of skin care products made using white tea.

Regional Insights of White Tea Market

Europe accounted for a 39.1% market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Rising consumer awareness regarding health and personal grooming, in developed economies including U.K. and Germany is anticipated to fuel the growth. Furthermore, the purchasing power of the region is very high, where consumer prefer spending on premium products. In March 2019, KUSMI TEA and SPECIAL.T jointly launched white tea capsules. The product will be available across France, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and Luxembourg. U.K. was one of the key regional markets with a market revenue of USD 83.33 million in 2018.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025. Changing consumer behavior and growing disposable income, especially in developing countries such as China and India is expected to remain a favorable growth driver. Rapid rise of online distribution channels as well as increasing health awareness among consumers is projected to further fuel the regional product demand in the forthcoming years.

Market Share Insights of White Tea Market

The market is competitive in nature with the presence of many private level brands. Some of the major companies operating in this market are Digicommerce Solutions LLP.; Zhejiang Tea Group Co. Ltd.; Changsha Botaniex Inc.; Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC.; Shaanxi Iknow Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Carrubba Inc; Wollenhaupt; Arihant Tea Company; Lanzhou Waltlets Biotech co. Ltd; Solanki Tea Co. Private Limited; and Subodh Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

The companies compete on the basis of product differentiation and new product launches. In January 2019, Unilever launched Dove Go Fresh apple and white tea antiperspirants with 48 hours of sweat protection features.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Organic

Conventional

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Beverages

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals

