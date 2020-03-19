White Mineral Oil Market Share, Size 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Development, Top Manufacture, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2025

Global white mineral oil market size was estimated over USD 1.40 billion in 2017. Low sulfur and aromatic content, good compatibility with fluids, and better hydrophobicity are some of the key product attributes. Owing to these features the global white mineral oil market size is likely to increase by 2025 especially in industries ranging from cosmetics & personal care to textiles. Pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, food, textile, and polymer manufacturing industries have improved the white mineral oil (petroleum) market trends over the recent years.

The global white mineral oil market size is considered to rise at over 3.0% CAGR by the end of 2025. Cosmetics & personal care, adhesives, pharmaceutical, and polymer sectors are projected to be the key growth favoring white mineral oil (petroleum) market trends, in the future. The white mineral oil market size in the cosmetics & personal care segment exceeded USD 400 million in 2017.

The Asia Pacific cosmetics & personal care industry is likely to witness strong growth of over 5% CAGR over the coming years. Asia Pacific witnessed remarkable white mineral oil (petroleum) market trends in 2017. Ever increasing population coupled with high consumer spending patterns by the millennial generation especially in countries such as India and China have propelled the usage of cosmetics and personal care products. This, in turn, is expected to increase the cosmetic white oil market demand in Asia Pacific by 2025.

Pharmaceutical, polymer processing, and textile manufacturing sectors are the next significant end-users, which have been influencing the white mineral oil (petroleum) market trends. Companies such as Calumet Specialty Product Partners, L.P., offer technical and light product grades that are supplied under the Peneteck and Drakeol brand names. Active ingredient carriers, laxatives, gelatin capsule lubricants, and topical ointments are some of the pharmaceutical applications targeted by the company. Petro-Canada another leading player, provides Puretol, a medicinal white oil grade for the pharmaceutical sector.

Agriculture is projected to account for increased white mineral oil (petroleum) market share by the end of 2025. White mineral oil is used in crop protection applications as an effective spray oil for grain dust suppression. Sonneborn, Inc. is one of the key product suppliers that offer USP and technical grades of white mineral oil for the agriculture and animal feed industries.

A significant white mineral oil (petroleum) market share has been captured by regional and local players depicting high fragmentation. ExxonMobil, Sinopec Corporation, Petro-Canada, and Sonneborn, Inc. are a few of the global market players. These players have implemented various growth strategies such as product enhancement, technology licensing, and distribution agreement in order to sustain across the globe. For instance, Petro-Canada uses its “HT Purity Process” for producing 99.9% ultra-pure formulation of base fluids including white oils and others.

Key segments of the global white mineral oil (petroleum) market trends report

End-user Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & personal care

Food

Adhesives

Agriculture

Polymers

Textile

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

