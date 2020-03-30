White Cement Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Market Overview

The market for white cement is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied growing construction industry in Asia-Pacific, and substituting grey cement due to superior characteristics.

– Increasing focus on innovation, and artistic and aesthetic senses in architecture is likely to act as an opportunities.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as India, China, etc.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Infrastructure Segment

– White cement is often used in combination with pigments, to impart attractive colors and shades to mortars and concretes, something which is not possible with ordinary grey cement, as it results in dull colors.

– White cement-based plasters are used for swimming pools and for covering facades, as they are highly durable and require lesser maintenance than painted surfaces. This aids the growth of the infrastructure segment of the market studied. Additionally, the development of smart cities is expected to provide a major boost to the market studied.

– The ability of white concrete to be cast in any shape makes it ideal for monuments, sculptures, and for the restoration of various archeological sites, across the world.

– Its high compressive strength reduces the costs, by eliminating steam curing, and increases the production speed in prefabricated applications.

– The chemical purity and uniformity of white cement are quite useful for application in many complex formulations of construction materials, such as insulation, water-tight coatings, anchorage, joint filers, mortars, and others.

– China is currently the world’s biggest producer and consumer of white cement. Cementir Holding SpA is currently the world’s biggest white cement manufacturer.

– All the factors are likely to increase the demand for the market.

India to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

– The infrastructure sector is an important pillar for the growth of the Indian economy. The government is taking various initiatives to ensure time-bound development of excellent infrastructure in the country.

– The government announced to achieve a target of a USD 376.5 billion investment in infrastructure, over a period of three years (2018-2021), including a USD 120.5 billion investment in the development of 27 industrial clusters, and a USD 75.3 billion investment in road, railway, and port connectivity projects.

– The Indian Ministry of Roads and Transport outlined a plan for the investment of around USD 120 billion, for road-widening projects. In addition, there is a plan to invest another USD 60 billion, to improve the ports, by 2020

– The increasing investments in the infrastructure sector, and other strategic initiatives of the government, are expected to boost the construction sector in the country.

– The construction sector in India has been growing rapidly, with increased investments from the government.

– The Indian government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ initiative is also a major game changer for the sector.

– The Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, announced the launch of Smart Cities Mission in 2016, with an aim to develop 100 sustainable and inclusive cities across the country.

– About 99 cities have been identified ever since, with the central government recently adding nine more to the list.

– All the aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The white cement market is consolidate. Some of the major players include Cementir Holding N.V, Çimsa Çimento Sanayi Ve Ticaret., Aditya Birla (Grasim Industries and UltraTech Cement Ltd), Royal White Cement., and LafargeHolcim, among others.

