Whipping Cream Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The global whipping cream market size was valued at USD 5.98 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing consumption of foods, such as pies, cupcakes, ice creams, sundaes, cakes, hot chocolate milkshakes, waffles, cheesecake, and puddings, is expected to be the key factor driving the product demand.

Whipping cream is widely used in various desserts including layer cakes and profiteroles and as a decorative ingredient for most delicacies including signature cakes and themed deserts. This is also likely to fuel the demand, thereby augmenting market growth.

High demand for light whipping cream, with less than 30 to 36% of fat contents, owing to rising health consciousness will also boost market growth. In addition, the advent of flavored whipped creams including chocolate, coffee, vanilla, rose, cinnamon, kahlua, and orange is estimated to drive the demand further.

Social media also plays a key role in the product demand due to rising number of food bloggers and availability of videos and posts about various possible ways to utilize whipping cream as a decorative agent in cakes, tarts, pies, etc.

Product Insights of Whipping Cream Market

Dairy products segment accounted for the largest whipping cream market share of more than 60% in 2018. The segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Dairy whipping cream is preferred by both retail customers and commercial bakers and chefs as it is cheaper than its vegan counterparts. In addition, it is available with different fat contents to better cater to the diet-conscious consumers. Non-dairy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2025 owing to high product demand in developed economies like U.S., Canada, Germany, and France as a result of rising number of vegan diet followers.

Application Insights of Whipping Cream Market

B2B was the largest application segment in 2018 and accounted for more than 55% of the global revenue share. The segment is likely to expand further at a steady CAGR owing to the rapid growth in the baked goods industry. Rising demand for products made using whole grains, all-natural ingredients, and no added preservatives will drive the demand for low fat whipping creams. Moreover, consumers are willing to pay more for healthy and high-quality food products, which also plays a key role in the segment development.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 owing to ease of access and instant availability. Moreover, consumers prefer buying whipping cream as fresh product without preservatives, which drives the product sales through offline channels like stores and supermarkets.

Online segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2025. Rising popularity of e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, due to rapid urbanization and rising number of smartphone and internet users across the globe. In addition, availability of a variety of products at discounted prices due to shorter supply chain will boost the segment growth.

Regional Insights of Whipping Cream Market

Europe was the largest region in 2018 and is expected to lead the global market during the forecast years as a result of high product demand in countries, such as U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Moreover, the use of whipping product forms in coffee and pancakes will boost the demand further. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2025.

Capital intensive technologies has made livestock rearing a much more profitable business leading to the abundance of milk products in developing countries including China and India. Furthermore, rising awareness about the health benefits of product, such as improved bone health due to the presence of vitamins A, D, E, K, and choline, is projected to fuel the demand.

Market Share Insights of Whipping Cream Market

Some of the key companies in the market include Rich Graviss Products Pvt. Ltd.; Hanan Products Co., Inc.; GCMMF-Amul; Conagra Brands-Reddi Wip; Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.; Cabot Creamery; Borden Dairy Company; Gruenewald Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Narsarias, and Granarolo S.p.A. The industry is fragmented as a result of high concentration of local manufacturing firms in developing economies including China and India. Most of the companies are focusing on product innovation, in terms of flavors, to maintain a competitive edge.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Dairy

Light

Heavy

Others

Non-dairy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

B2B

B2C

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

