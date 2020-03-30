What Do You Need to Know About PMI PMP Certification Exam and How Can Practice Tests Help You Pass It on the First Try?

PMI PMP is often called one of the hardest certifications to obtain. However, if you are successful in getting yours, you can advance your career faster. The Project Management Professionalcertificate adds great value to your path.In fact, CIO Magazine has rankeditas the top project management credential that enhances the specialists’ skills and adds to their experience. The certified project managersearn 25% more than those individuals who don’t have this PMI certificate.

However, passing the PMP 70-740 exam is not easy. Itentails 200 questions and lasts for 4 hours. You have to give your blood, sweat, and tears to pass this test and attach thecredential to your CV. Althoughyou can get the most information about it online, there are some things that you will only get to know from the individuals who have applied for this exam and tried to pass it.That is why, in this article, we strived to cover all the questions that may occur. Here is everything you need to know about the PMI PMP certification test.

Is it possible totake the exam in multiple languages?

As the PMI PMP certificate is accepted worldwide, the vendorensures that more people can take the associated test in their own language. While the exam will be in English, you can select your language to make the process easier for you. You can choose your selected language at the time you pay your fee. You can also request “language aid” without any additional fee. The question will appear on the screen along with the English questions. So, the PMP test can be taken in the following 14 languages: Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, French, Chinese (Simplified), Polish, Chinese (Traditional), German, Hebrew, Turkish, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Korean, andSpanish.

What is the passing score for the exam?

The PMI keeps this information within the company’s boundaries. Anyone who claims to know the pass mark for this testmakes an assumption or uses old and outdated information. Many people who try theirexam don’t pass it because of the fact that everyone will get different numbers. Everyone is scored on his/her individual answers and his/her own difficulty level.

How often does the exam change?

The PMI changes the test every few years and makes sure to keep the applicants on their toes. It does this to remain consistent and be on the same page as the PMBOK Guide, which also changes after every few years. Another reason why the institute changes its examsis to ensure that the information gathered by the studentsis valuable and current. The PMP test will be modified in July 2020.

What about an application for the exam?

The institute has made it very easy for the applicants to take the PMI PMP certification exam. The vendor has multiple testing facilities all over the world and you can select any one of them. To check for the authorized ones near you, you have to go to Pearson VUE.There are more than 5000 testing centers available worldwide. The PMP examineesfrom China will still have to use Prometric. However, anyone who hasn’t received aPMI approval letter will not be about to booktheirtest.

What is the bestway of preparation for the exam?

Although you can get many study materials online, it is best to only invest in thosethat are proven to give success. For example, you can take help from ExamSnapwhere you can find many excellent resources (video tutorials, practice tests, exam dumps, blog articles, etc.). The platformhas also got an examsimulator that will assist you in finding your strong and weak areas.

If you want to pass your PMP certification exam on the first try, you need to have access to the PMBOK Guide. If you are a PMI member, you can get it for free. The PMI membership comes at per annual price of $129 and $10 fee for the first year of membership. However, if you are a member of the PMI, you will save $150 on the price of the test. It is a win-win situation for you if you really want to get the PMI PMP credential. Once you are a member, you can download the PDF version of the PMBOK Guide for free from its website (which is available in many languages as well).

If you want to get the paperback of the PMBOK Guide, you can check Amazon for it. However, make sure that you get the original book and not an older version. The physical copy of the Guide has a gray paper with a black text printed on it. It will also have a watermark so that no one can pirate the material. If you are thinking about getting a used copy, make sure you get the 6th Edition of the tutorials as the exam is based on the latest changes in the PMBOK Guide.

There are many Kindle versions of the Guide available and many people are inclined to get it. However, here is a tip: never buy a Kindle version. It is not formatted well, diagrams and tables don’t fit well, and the overall book is hard to read.

What happens if you don’t pass the exam?

If you haven’t passedthe PMP testatthe first attempt, then this simply means that you are not ready for it. There is nothing that says you cannot apply for the examafter you fail the first time. You can apply at any time you want and try to pass it to the best of your abilities. However, it is best to strive to pass this certification test as quickly as possible, as it is not the cheapest one to take.

Conclusion

Keep these things in your mind when you sit for the PMI PMP exam. Work hard to pass your certification test and make sure you get the right study materials. They will be of great help during your preparation.