Wet Tissues and Wipes Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Wet Tissues and Wipes Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025May 1, 2020
According to this study, over the next five years the Wet Tissues and Wipes market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 21210 million by 2025, from $ 16470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wet Tissues and Wipes business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wet Tissues and Wipes market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Wet Tissues and Wipes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Common Type
Sanitary Type
Antiseptic Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Baby Use
Women Use
Other Body Use
Product Use
Other Use
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
P&G
Cascades
Kimberly-Clark
Johnson & Johnson
SC Johnson
Nice-Pak Products
3M
Clorox
Georgia-Pacific
Beiersdorf
GS Coverting
Pigeon
Albaad Massuot
Diamond Wipes International
Suominen Corporation
SCA
Hengan Group
Lenzing
Rockline Industries
Oji Holdings
Vinda Group
Tongling Jieya
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Wet Tissues and Wipes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Wet Tissues and Wipes market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Wet Tissues and Wipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wet Tissues and Wipes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Wet Tissues and Wipes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Segment by Type
2.2.1 Common Type
2.2.2 Sanitary Type
2.2.3 Antiseptic Type
2.3 Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Wet Tissues and Wipes Segment by Application
2.4.1 Baby Use
2.4.2 Women Use
2.4.3 Other Body Use
2.4.4 Product Use
2.4.5 Other Use
2.5 Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes by Company
3.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Wet Tissues and Wipes Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Wet Tissues and Wipes by Regions
4.1 Wet Tissues and Wipes by Regions
4.2 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Distributors
10.3 Wet Tissues and Wipes Customer
11 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Market Forecast
11.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 P&G
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.1.3 P&G Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 P&G Latest Developments
12.2 Cascades
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.2.3 Cascades Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Cascades Latest Developments
12.3 Kimberly-Clark
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Latest Developments
12.4 Johnson & Johnson
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments
12.5 SC Johnson
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.5.3 SC Johnson Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 SC Johnson Latest Developments
12.6 Nice-Pak Products
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.6.3 Nice-Pak Products Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Nice-Pak Products Latest Developments
12.7 3M
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.7.3 3M Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 3M Latest Developments
12.8 Clorox
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.8.3 Clorox Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Clorox Latest Developments
12.9 Georgia-Pacific
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.9.3 Georgia-Pacific Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Georgia-Pacific Latest Developments
12.10 Beiersdorf
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.10.3 Beiersdorf Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Beiersdorf Latest Developments
12.11 GS Coverting
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.11.3 GS Coverting Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 GS Coverting Latest Developments
12.12 Pigeon
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.12.3 Pigeon Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Pigeon Latest Developments
12.13 Albaad Massuot
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.13.3 Albaad Massuot Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Albaad Massuot Latest Developments
12.14 Diamond Wipes International
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.14.3 Diamond Wipes International Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Diamond Wipes International Latest Developments
12.15 Suominen Corporation
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.15.3 Suominen Corporation Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Suominen Corporation Latest Developments
12.16 SCA
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.16.3 SCA Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 SCA Latest Developments
12.17 Hengan Group
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.17.3 Hengan Group Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Hengan Group Latest Developments
12.18 Lenzing
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.18.3 Lenzing Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Lenzing Latest Developments
12.19 Rockline Industries
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.19.3 Rockline Industries Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Rockline Industries Latest Developments
12.20 Oji Holdings
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.20.3 Oji Holdings Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Oji Holdings Latest Developments
12.21 Vinda Group
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.21.3 Vinda Group Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Vinda Group Latest Developments
12.22 Tongling Jieya
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered
12.22.3 Tongling Jieya Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Tongling Jieya Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
