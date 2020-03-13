Wet Pet Food Market: The 2019-2024 Market and Growth Factor Outlook

This report we mainly researched wet pet food, Wet or canned pet food is significantly higher in moisture than dry or semi-moist food. Canned food is commercially sterile (cooked during canning); other wet foods may not be sterile. A given wet food will often be higher in protein or fat compared to a similar kibble on a dry matter basis (a measure which ignores moisture); given the canned food’s high moisture content, however, a larger amount of canned food must be fed. Grain gluten and other protein gels may be used in wet pet food to create artificial meaty chunks, which look like real meat.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Latin America market of Wet Pet Food developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 4.7%. In 2016, Latin America sales of Wet Pet Food are nearly 123.4 K MT; the actual production is about 114.9 K MT.

The Latin America average price of Wet Pet Food is in the increasing trend, from 3857 USD/MT in 2011 to 4123 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of Latin America economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wet Pet Food includes 80-200g, 200-400g, 400-600g and others (by the container). The proportion of 200-400g in 2016 is about 39.5%, and the proportion of 80-200g in 2016 is about 30.7%.

The worldwide market for Wet Pet Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Wet Pet Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nestle Purina

Mogiana Alimentos

Colgate-Palmolive

Total Alimentos

Nutriara Alimentos

Heristo

Diamond pet foods

Empresas Iansa

Unicharm

Affinity Petcare

Butcher’s

Nisshin Pet Food

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

80-200g

200-400g

400-600g

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Others

