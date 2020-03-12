Welding Materials Market 2020 Analysis Report With Cross-channel, Opportunities, Upturn Growth By 2028

Global Welding Materials Market has rapid elevated industry Growth due to refinement of new filler metals to improve the purity as well as Its factors such as excellent strength, high design flexibility, and longevity.

Welding is one of the very important fabrication processes in which different parts of metal or thermoplastic are joined together. The welding process causes the high-temperature fusion of metal parts without melting the base metal.

Welding in the form of a joint pool or weld pool provides immense strength to the structure. It also protects the filler materials or melted metal parts from oxidation and contamination. These welded parts exhibit excellent strength, high design flexibility, and longevity, which makes welding materials applicable in almost all major industries, including transportation, automotive, building & construction, marine, power, and oil & gas.

The demand for high strength, lightweight, and stiff structures in the aerospace, automotive, and marine industries is rapidly increasing with the development of new designs and changing environmental standards regarding emissions.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the welding materials market with qualitative and quantitative perspectives

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

• Electrode & Fillers

• Fluxes & Wires

• Gases

By Technology:

• Arc Welding

• Resistance Welding

• Oxy-Fuel Welding

By End User:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Building & Construction

• Marine

• Oil & Gas

This upcoming report will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Companies Covered:

• The Linde Group

• Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

• Ador Welding Limited

• Colfax Corporation

• Illinois Tools Works Inc.

• Praxair Incorporated

• ESAB, Air Liquide S.A.

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

