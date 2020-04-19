Web Application Firewall Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2026 | Imperva , Akamai Technologies , Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. , Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity , Ergon Informatik AG

The global web application firewall market was valued at $426 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,425 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2026.

A web application firewall (WAF) protects web applications from a variety of application layer attacks such as cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection, and cookie poisoning, among others. Web application firewall (WAF) is a firewall that monitors, filters and blocks data packets as they travel to and from a website or web application.

The Global Web Application Firewall Market research report gives a concise framework of the Global Web Application Firewall Market and clarifies the principle phrasings of the market. It shows feelings for the market for the estimate time frame. It gives subtleties on a couple of the unmistakable players in the market alongside their offer to assess their improvement during the conjecture time period from 2019 to 2026

Leading Web Application Firewall Market Players:

Imperva , Akamai Technologies , Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. , Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity , Ergon Informatik AG, Fortinet, Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., Radware, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Positive Technologies, Oracle, NSFOCUS, Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Sucuri Inc., Indusface., Amazon Web Services, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Cimcor, Inc., Delta Risk, Idealstor, Intersec Worldwide, and many more.

Web Application Firewall Market Segmentation By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Business

Web Application Firewall Market Segmentation By Component:

Solution

• Cloud-based

• Virtual appliances

• Hardware appliances

Service

• Managed Services

• Professional Service

Web Application Firewall Market Segmentation By Vertical:

• Government and Defense

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Education

• Others

Lastly, it offers a far-reaching outline of the Global Web Application Firewall Market sector in different key regions over the forecast period. Various promoting channels and methodologies are also explained in detail for a better understanding of the market. This research report also presents some significant practical oriented case studies which help to understand the subject matter clearly. Financial terms such as prices, shares, and profit margin have been presented in terms of facts and figures.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Web Application Firewall Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

