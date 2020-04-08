Waterproofing Chemical Market 2020 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Waterproofing Chemical market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Waterproofing Chemical market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Waterproofing Chemical market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Waterproofing Chemical market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Waterproofing Chemical market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1624569/global-waterproofing-chemical-market

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Waterproofing Chemical market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Waterproofing Chemical market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Waterproofing Chemical market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Waterproofing Chemical market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Waterproofing Chemical market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Waterproofing Chemical market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Research Report: Basf SE, Carlisle Companies, Conpro Chemicals Private Limited, Drizoro S.A.U., Fosroc International Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika Ag, Soprema Group, DowDuPont, Wacker Chemie AG

Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Segmentation by Product: Silicide Type, Fibre Type, Others

Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Segmentation by Application: Roofing & Walls, Floors & Basements, Waste & Water Management, Tunnel Liners, Others

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Waterproofing Chemical market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Waterproofing Chemical market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Waterproofing Chemical market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Waterproofing Chemical markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Waterproofing Chemical markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Waterproofing Chemical market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Waterproofing Chemical market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Waterproofing Chemical market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Waterproofing Chemical market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Waterproofing Chemical market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Waterproofing Chemical market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Waterproofing Chemical market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1624569/global-waterproofing-chemical-market

Table of Contents

1 Waterproofing Chemical Market Overview

1.1 Waterproofing Chemical Product Overview

1.2 Waterproofing Chemical Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bitumen

1.2.2 Elastomers

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.4 TPO

1.2.5 EPDM

1.3 Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Waterproofing Chemical Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Waterproofing Chemical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Waterproofing Chemical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Waterproofing Chemical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Waterproofing Chemical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Waterproofing Chemical Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Waterproofing Chemical Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Waterproofing Chemical Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waterproofing Chemical Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Waterproofing Chemical Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterproofing Chemical Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waterproofing Chemical Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Waterproofing Chemical as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterproofing Chemical Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Waterproofing Chemical Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Waterproofing Chemical Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Waterproofing Chemical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Waterproofing Chemical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Waterproofing Chemical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Waterproofing Chemical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Waterproofing Chemical by Application

4.1 Waterproofing Chemical Segment by Application

4.1.1 Roofing & Walls

4.1.2 Floors & Basements

4.1.3 Waste & Water Management

4.1.4 Tunnel Liners

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Waterproofing Chemical Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Waterproofing Chemical Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Waterproofing Chemical Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Waterproofing Chemical Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Waterproofing Chemical by Application

4.5.2 Europe Waterproofing Chemical by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical by Application

5 North America Waterproofing Chemical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Waterproofing Chemical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Chemical Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Waterproofing Chemical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproofing Chemical Business

10.1 Basf SE

10.1.1 Basf SE Corporation Information

10.1.2 Basf SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Basf SE Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Basf SE Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.1.5 Basf SE Recent Development

10.2 Carlisle Companies

10.2.1 Carlisle Companies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Carlisle Companies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Carlisle Companies Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Carlisle Companies Recent Development

10.3 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited

10.3.1 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Corporation Information

10.3.2 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.3.5 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Recent Development

10.4 Drizoro S.A.U.

10.4.1 Drizoro S.A.U. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Drizoro S.A.U. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Drizoro S.A.U. Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Drizoro S.A.U. Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.4.5 Drizoro S.A.U. Recent Development

10.5 Fosroc International Limited

10.5.1 Fosroc International Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fosroc International Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Fosroc International Limited Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Fosroc International Limited Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.5.5 Fosroc International Limited Recent Development

10.6 Johns Manville Corporation

10.6.1 Johns Manville Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Johns Manville Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Johns Manville Corporation Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Johns Manville Corporation Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.6.5 Johns Manville Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Mapei S.P.A

10.7.1 Mapei S.P.A Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mapei S.P.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mapei S.P.A Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mapei S.P.A Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.7.5 Mapei S.P.A Recent Development

10.8 Pidilite Industries Limited

10.8.1 Pidilite Industries Limited Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pidilite Industries Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Pidilite Industries Limited Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Pidilite Industries Limited Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.8.5 Pidilite Industries Limited Recent Development

10.9 Sika Ag

10.9.1 Sika Ag Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sika Ag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sika Ag Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sika Ag Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.9.5 Sika Ag Recent Development

10.10 Soprema Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Waterproofing Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Soprema Group Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.11 DowDuPont

10.11.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.11.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 DowDuPont Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 DowDuPont Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.11.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.12 Wacker Chemie AG

10.12.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information

10.12.2 Wacker Chemie AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Wacker Chemie AG Waterproofing Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Wacker Chemie AG Waterproofing Chemical Products Offered

10.12.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Development

11 Waterproofing Chemical Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Waterproofing Chemical Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Waterproofing Chemical Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us: QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

“”

”