Watermelon Seeds Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The global watermelon seeds market size was valued at USD 507.7 million in 2018. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Rising cases of obesity and related health problems including coronary heart disease due to unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle will boost the product demand.

Watermelon seeds contain vital nutrients including proteins and amino acids. These seeds also contain vitamins and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids. In addition, increasing awareness about product benefits, such as asthma prevention, lowered levels of blood pressure, and enhanced digestion and skin nourishment, will drive its demand in dietary supplements.

Thus, increasing demand for organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO food products is expected to fuel the market growth. Watermelon seeds have low calorie and fat; thus, are widely used in a number of seed-based food products, which is also likely to augment the product demand. Moreover, the product is used as a fat substitute in the preparation of foods, such as bars, juices, dietary supplements, and so on.

This is also said to have a positive impact on the market growth. On the other hand, availability of alternatives that offer potentially same health benefits and are relatively cheaper is expected hinder the growth of this market. However, wide scope of application in food as well as nutraceutical market will support the growth.

Based on type, the watermelon seeds market is divided into raw, roasted, and dried seeds. The raw product type segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2018. Raw watermelon seeds have a wide scope of application as a fat substitute in the food industry. High demand for low-fat and -calorie cookies, wafers, breads, and other snacks will drive the segment.

To reduce the fat contents, many food manufacturers are using raw watermelon seed flour as a fat substitute due its high nutritional value, which is likely to boost the demand further. The roasted product type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising awareness about the health benefits of consumption of these seeds.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018. Availability of a variety of products from different brands at discounted prices will drive the segment. In addition, rising number of organized retailing outlets including hypermarkets, supermarkets, etc. is expected to boost the product sales through offline channels.

However, the online mode of distribution is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecasted period. Growing popularity of e-commerce platforms like Amazon is the key factor driving the segment. Rising number of internet and smartphone users across the globe will also have a positive impact on the segment growth.

North America was the largest regional market in the year 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. U.S., in particular, is the major consumer in the regional market owing to rising vegan population and presence of several key companies in the country. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2025. Rising health consciousness, consumer disposable income, and improved standard of living are some of the key factors responsible for increased product demand in the region. In addition, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector in APAC will boost the product sales.

Some of the key players in this market are Bayers,Emerald Seed, Vilmorin & Cie,Syngenta, Origene Seed,Rizhao Golden Nut Group,Rizwan Seed Company,Qiaqia Food,Tokita Seed, and Hazera. Most of these companies have undertaken several business strategies, such as M&A and partnerships, to expand their product portfolio and geographical footprint. For Instance, in Feb 2016, Vilmorin & Cie, Inc. merged with Genica Research Corp.

