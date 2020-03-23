Water Treatment Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2019-2029

A recent market study published by XploreMR on the water treatment market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics of the market. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the water treatment market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the water treatment market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand- & supply-side trends pertaining to the water treatment market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the water treatment market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the water treatment market. Along with this, a comprehensive information about water treatment and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the water treatment market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The water treatment market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as the key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Water Treatment Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the water treatment market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter also includes a detailed analysis of the historical water treatment market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the water treatment market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the water treatment market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by System Type

Based on the system type, the water treatment market is segmented into preliminary treatment, water treatment, and sludge treatment. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the water treatment market and market attractiveness analysis based on the system type.

Chapter 08 – Global Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the water treatment market based on the application and has been classified into process water treatment, waste water treatment, zero liquid discharge, and desalination. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 09 – Global Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the water treatment market based on the end use, and has been classified into residential buildings, commercial buildings, municipality, and industrial. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the end use.

Chapter 10 – Global Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the water treatment market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America water treatment market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends and market growth based on the system type, application, end use, and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the water treatment market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Europe Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the water treatment market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, Poland, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are the prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia water treatment market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia water treatment market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the water treatment market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the water treatment market in East Asia.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the water treatment market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the water treatment market in Oceania.

Chapter 17 – MEA Water Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the water treatment market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Israel, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights the growth prospects of the water treatment market for emerging markets such as India, Singapore, and the Netherlands.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the water treatment market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the water treatment market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are SUEZ S.A., Veolia Environment S.A., Xylem Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Pentair Plc, Evoqua Water Technologies, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Thermax Global, Voltas Limited, 3M, VA Tech Wabag Limited, Hitachi, Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, METITO Holdings Ltd., EnviroChemie GmbH, Aquarion AG, Eureka Forbes Ltd, IDE Technologies, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the water treatment market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the water treatment market.