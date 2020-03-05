Water Treatment Equipment Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead | 3M, Xylem, Pentair

The latest update of Global Water Treatment Equipment Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Water Treatment Equipment , complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 110 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope of Water Treatment Equipment Market:

Water Treatment Equipment is Employed to Treat Water for Human Consumption or to Make Water Suitable to be Discharged in Rivers or Ocean by Treating Toxic & Harmful Contaminants. Here, The Process Involves Separating Solid Using Physical Method Such as Settling & Filtration & Chemical Processes Such as Disinfection & Coagulation. It Helps in Decreasing Water Consumption Through the Treatment Process by Reusing Wastewater, Through Raising Water Treatment Standards in Various Industries Such as Manufacturing, Resource Extraction, & Power Generation

Key Players in This Report Include,

Dow Water & Process Solutions (United States), Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (France), SUEZ SA (France), 3M (United States), GE Water & Process Technologies (United States), Xylem, Inc. (United States), Aquatech International LLC (United States), Pentair Plc. (United States), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (United States) and Ecolab, Inc. (United States)

The Global Water Treatment Equipment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Filtration {Ultra-Filtration, Nano-Filtration, & Micro-Filtration}, Adsorption, Desalination, Disinfection, Others), Application (Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales {Speciality Stores & E-Commerce}), Process (Primary Treatment, Secondary Treatment, Tertiary Treatment)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Increased Usage of Water Treatment Equipment in the Chemical Industry for Treating Toxic Organic & Inorganic Matter in Varying Degrees of Concentration

Rise in the Requirement for Water Purification for Treating Municipal Drinking Water as Well as Sewage

Market Trend

Rising Adoption of Water Treatment Equipment in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Restraints

High Initial Cost May Pose a Challenge

Opportunities

There are Growing Prospects for the Growth of Water Treatment Equipment, Owing to the Strict Government Regulations to Tackle Water Pollution in Different Industries in Developed Countries Including the United States, Canada, & Germany

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Measures Associated With the Manufacturing of Industrial Water Treatment Equipment

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Water Treatment Equipment Market:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 “Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing.” Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Water Treatment Equipment Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

