Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Market Report 2020, Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025

According to the IMARC Group, the global water treatment chemicals market value is projected to reach US$ 65 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Water treatment is the process of improving the quality of water by eliminating impurities and making it fit for domestic as well as industrial use. Chemicals, such as algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine dioxide and soda ash, are used to remove suspended particles, fungi, viruses, algae and bacteria from contaminated water. Owing to the rising demand for safe and freshwater, these chemicals are increasingly being used in purifying groundwater, municipal water, seawater and industrial wastewater.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, in confluence with the growing population across the globe, is catalyzing the demand for fresh and useable water. In order to meet this increasing demand, various water recycling and treatment techniques are being adopted in the chemical processing industries. Furthermore, the limited availability of potable water is also influencing the market growth. Apart from this, environmental concerns and growing awareness about the harmful effects of contaminated water are boosting the overall sales of water treatment chemicals across the globe.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

Ph Adjusters and Softeners

Defoaming Agents

Others

Market Breakup by End-User

Municipal

Power

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Others

Market Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include BASF SE (BASFY), Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL), Kemira OYJ, Solenis LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Incorporated, Lonza, The DOW Chemical Company, Snf Floerger and Suez S.A.

