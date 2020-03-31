Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Market Report 2020, Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025

Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Market Report 2020, Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025March 31, 2020
According to the IMARC Group, the global water treatment chemicals market value is projected to reach US$ 65 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Water treatment is the process of improving the quality of water by eliminating impurities and making it fit for domestic as well as industrial use. Chemicals, such as algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine dioxide and soda ash, are used to remove suspended particles, fungi, viruses, algae and bacteria from contaminated water. Owing to the rising demand for safe and freshwater, these chemicals are increasingly being used in purifying groundwater, municipal water, seawater and industrial wastewater.
Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends:
Rapid industrialization, in confluence with the growing population across the globe, is catalyzing the demand for fresh and useable water. In order to meet this increasing demand, various water recycling and treatment techniques are being adopted in the chemical processing industries. Furthermore, the limited availability of potable water is also influencing the market growth. Apart from this, environmental concerns and growing awareness about the harmful effects of contaminated water are boosting the overall sales of water treatment chemicals across the globe.
Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Type
Coagulants and Flocculants
Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
Biocides and Disinfectants
Ph Adjusters and Softeners
Defoaming Agents
Others
Market Breakup by End-User
Municipal
Power
Oil and Gas
Mining
Chemical
Food and Beverage
Pulp and Paper
Others
Market Breakup by Region
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Some of the major players operating in the industry include BASF SE (BASFY), Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL), Kemira OYJ, Solenis LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Incorporated, Lonza, The DOW Chemical Company, Snf Floerger and Suez S.A.
