Water Softening Systems Market: by Type (Salt-Based Ion Exchange Software and Salt-Free Water Softener), by Flow Rate (05GPM to 30 GPM, 30GPM to 60GPM, 60GPM to 90GPM, and Above 90GPM), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Water Softening Systems Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Water Softening Systems market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Water Softening Systems market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Water Softening Systems market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Water Softening Systems Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Water Softening Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Water Softening Systems

The global water softening systems market was valued at 9 USD Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to be valued at 16.5 USD Billion at a CAGR of 6.8%. The report global water softening systems market covers forecast and analysis for the water softening systems market on a global and regional level. The study presents the all-inclusive evaluation of the market, rivalry, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market facts. The research report provides momentous data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

Water softening is the process of removal of hard metals such as magnesium, calcium, and other certain metal cations in hard water. The water softening system is used to eliminate or soften the hard water by removing hard minerals, which are present in normal water. Soft water not only minimizes the need for extra detergents and soaps that are required for cleaning and laundry purposes, but also play a role in extending the life of appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and water heaters. Increasing demand for ultra-pure water for residential and commercial sectors is driving the market growth. Growing awareness regarding the issues related to the utilization of hard water is further catering to the demand for the global water softeners systems market. On the contrary, low market penetration in rural areas may hinder the market value.

Based on the type, the global water softening systems market has been classified into salt-based ion-exchange software and salt-free water softener. The salt-based water softeners segment is anticipated to gain the largest market share over the forecast timeline. Owing to its high efficiency in decreasing scale formation in boilers, pipes, and tanks, the segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Moreover, salt-based water softeners are relatively cost-efficient and easily available, which is further accelerating the segment growth.

The global water softening systems market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. In the global water softening systems market, the residential segment has accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The rising residential sector along with an increasing need for the installation of water softener systems in such a sector is boosting the segment growth. It is estimated that service apartments increased by more than 20% in 2018, which is further leading to market demand.

Based on the region, North America and Europe have accounted for substantial market growth over the years. North America and Europe are geographical hubs for hard water. More than half of the population of North American households lives in hard water areas. Hence, some manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing facilities in these regions to match the demand for water softening systems. Increasing residential sectors in Asia-Pacific coupled with increasing population and rising disposable income is catering to the demand for water softening systems in the region. The growing number of infrastructural projects along with the need for installing water softening system is further fueling the regional market growth.

The global water softening systems market is highly associated with major players including Whirlpool Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Watts Water Technologies, Qingdao Haier CO. Ltd., Pelican Water Systems, Monarch Water Ltd., Marlo Incorporated, Kinetico Incorporated, Harvey Water Softeners, Ltd., Fleck Systems, and others. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are mergers & acquisitions, new Flow Rate launches, recent developments, and partnerships. These companies are focusing more on investment in improvements, expansions, and collaborations to increase their market share.

