Water Skis and Wakeboard Market Key Players and Global Industry Demand by 2029



TMR Research has come up with a new research report that shed light on the factors and key trends that are influencing the overall growth of the global water skis and wakeboard market. The research report segments the global market into five main regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, the regional segment of North America has been the dominant one in recent times. The segment is followed by Europe in terms of revenue. These two regionals segments are projected to drive the growth of the global market in the coming few years of the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2029. The regions have been known to appreciate and encourage water sports on both recreational as well as professional front. Moreover, a strong presence of key market leaders in these regions is also responsible for their recent growths.

In addition to this, the governments across these regions are promoting water sports and using innovative campaigns to lure in more consumers. Moreover, increasing tourism across coastal areas in these regional segments is also helping to drive the growth of the water skis and wakeboard market.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to show a promising growth in the near future. Growing disposable income and increasing awareness and popularity of water sports are encouraging more and more number of people to participate in such events. With development popular coastal tourism regions and other places with water bodies and related infrastructure, the water skis and wakeboard market is expected generate considerable revenues in the near future.

Emergence of Middle East to Change Market Dynamics

A key development in terms of regional segmentation is the entry of Middle East in the global market. The region is developing a solid infrastructure for water sports and authorities are actively promoting these sports and events in an aggressive fashion. Countries such as UAE and Saudi Arabia are becoming huge attraction hubs. In 2019, Abu Dhabi, a key city in the Middle East, has won the bid to host IWWF for the World Wakeboard Championship. Such events will promote the sport and will help the spread of the market substantially.

There are myriad of micro as well as macroeconomic factors that are shaping up the growth curve of the global water skis and wakeboard market. One of the biggest growth factors for the market has been the increasing popularity of water sports. According to recent statistics, in the UK, the overall rise in the participation in water sports rose by nearly 31.8% from the 2005 to 2018. Nearly 10 million people in the region are regular beach visitors, which is actually a 30% rise in past four years. Moreover, around 17 million people have participated in some form of water sports. Such high numbers are thus a prime evidence of the increasing popularity of water sports across the globe. This will naturally have a considerable impact on the overall development of the global water skis and wakeboard market.

Market Players to Concentrate on Product Development and Marketing Campaigns

The competitive landscape of the global water skis and wakeboard market is fragmented one due to the fact that there several notable brands competing against each other. The competition is intense and each market leader is trying to bring innovation, aesthetic design, and technology in their products. The companies in the global market are investing heavily for product development and marketing campaigns to attract more number of users. Moreover, they are sponsoring strategic events and competitions that will help them reach out to masses.

Some of the key companies in the global water skis and wakeboard market are Radar, Full Throttle Water Sports, Masterline, Liquid Force, Hyperlite, and Airhead Sports Group among others.

