Water Desalination Market 2019 Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis to 2025

The global desalination market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 – 2025. Rapid industrialization coupled with increasing population has led to the development of technologies including water desalination equipment that are capable of harnessing ground saline water and seawater, thus making it suitable for human consumption. Over the past few years, desalination has become an integral part of water management strategies including wastewater reuse in several countries across the world.

One of the most arid regions in the world, the Middle East has been leading the global desalination market over the recent years. Key countries in the region mainly Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, and Israel have one of the largest water desalination capacities in the world. Majority of the population in this region depends on water obtained through desalination for day-to-day activities. The scarcity as well as absence of fresh water reserves in the region resulted in the establishment of desalination plants. Today, the desalination market in this region is well-established as compared to the rest of the world.

Other countries with sufficient water resources are also now foraying into the construction of desalination plants. Countries such as Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, India, and Canada have planned construction of plants to ensure sufficient supply to the projected growth of the economies.

Reverse osmosis (RO) was the most widely used technology accounting for over 60% of the market share in 2017. Requirement of a lower thermal and electrical energy of RO (3-4 kWh/m3) in comparison to MSF and MED (5.5–16 kWh/m3) has resulted in the widespread use of the technology. RO has been the most widely used technology for the desalination projects between 2015 & 2016 within the countries mentioned above.

The largest gains have been witnessed in the Middle East and Africa region driven by the emerging large-scale construction projects in the regions. Shift from traditional industries such as oil & gas to tourism and manufacturing is expected to result in an increased water consumption for construction and other industrial activities. China and India are likely to follow suit on account of large population migration from rural areas to urban as well as rapid expansion of the industrial sector and infrastructure.

Presence of small and large desalination plants around coastal areas has resulted in maximum filtration of seawater making it the largest application segment. Seawater desalination is expected to witness the largest growth on account of their vast reserves and easy accessibility. Presence of limited brackish water sources are also expected to play an important role in bolstering the use of seawater.

The global desalination market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of medium and large scaled companies. Companies such as Doosan Heavy Industries, Veolia Enivronnement, Suez Environnement, and GE are some of the large companies with a global presence, whereas, Fisia Italimpianti, Hyflux, and Aquatech have a region-specific presence. However, each of these companies is moving towards improving their desalination technology in order to reduce the overall production cost, thereby, expanding and strengthening their presence in the global industry.

