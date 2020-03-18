Waste Plastic Recycling Market Drivers of Growth Analyzed in a New Research Report 2020-2026|Evergreen Plastics, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Waste Plastic Recycling market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Waste Plastic Recycling market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Research Report: Evergreen Plastics, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, Custom Polymers, KW plastics, Extrupet, Greentech, Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, PLASgran, APR2 Plast, Luxus, Viridor, Centriforce, Visy, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial, Intco, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Segmentation by Product: PETPPHDPELDPEOthers

Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging & Consumer GoodsConstructionTextile fiber / clothingLandscaping/Street furnitureOther Uses

Each segment of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Waste Plastic Recycling market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market?

• What will be the size of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Waste Plastic Recycling market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Waste Plastic Recycling market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Waste Plastic Recycling market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Waste Plastic Recycling market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Waste Plastic Recycling market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waste Plastic Recycling Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PET

1.4.3 PP

1.4.4 HDPE

1.4.5 LDPE

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging & Consumer Goods

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Textile fiber / clothing

1.5.5 Landscaping/Street furniture

1.5.6 Other Uses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Production

2.1.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Waste Plastic Recycling Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Waste Plastic Recycling Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Waste Plastic Recycling Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Waste Plastic Recycling Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Waste Plastic Recycling Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Waste Plastic Recycling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Waste Plastic Recycling Production by Regions

4.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Waste Plastic Recycling Production

4.2.2 United States Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Waste Plastic Recycling Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Waste Plastic Recycling Production

4.3.2 Europe Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Waste Plastic Recycling Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Waste Plastic Recycling Production

4.4.2 China Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Waste Plastic Recycling Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Waste Plastic Recycling Production

4.5.2 Japan Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Waste Plastic Recycling Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue by Type

6.3 Waste Plastic Recycling Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Evergreen Plastics

8.1.1 Evergreen Plastics Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.1.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 PolyQuest

8.2.1 PolyQuest Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.2.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Phoenix Technologies

8.3.1 Phoenix Technologies Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.3.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Verdeco Recycling

8.4.1 Verdeco Recycling Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.4.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Custom Polymers

8.5.1 Custom Polymers Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.5.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 KW plastics

8.6.1 KW plastics Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.6.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Extrupet

8.7.1 Extrupet Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.7.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Greentech

8.8.1 Greentech Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.8.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Veolia Polymers

8.9.1 Veolia Polymers Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.9.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Hahn Plastics

8.10.1 Hahn Plastics Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waste Plastic Recycling

8.10.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 PLASgran

8.12 APR2 Plast

8.13 Luxus

8.14 Viridor

8.15 Centriforce

8.16 Visy

8.17 Kyoei Industry

8.18 Wellpine Plastic Industical

8.19 Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

8.20 Intco

8.21 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

8.22 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Waste Plastic Recycling Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Waste Plastic Recycling Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Waste Plastic Recycling Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Waste Plastic Recycling Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Waste Plastic Recycling Upstream Market

11.1.1 Waste Plastic Recycling Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Waste Plastic Recycling Raw Material

11.1.3 Waste Plastic Recycling Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Waste Plastic Recycling Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Distributors

11.5 Waste Plastic Recycling Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

