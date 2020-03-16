Warehouse racking Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis during 2018-2025

Warehouse racking is a system that is designed for storage of materials in warehouse. Basically, racking is a steel structure that includes beams, metal frames, and connectors. Methods such as welding, clipping, and bolting are used to assemble and construct warehouse racking systems. These racking systems are available in different width and sizes to support the material or object placed on it for storage purpose. Generally, these racking systems are used for high-density storage and bulk warehouse. Racking systems serve warehouses of retail centers, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers.

The organization of goods or materials became easy in storage facility of respective companies, owing to the warehouse pallet system. The multiple levels of racking offer extra space for storage. In other words, the warehouse racking allows the companies to utilize its vertical space instead of floor space. Such factors are anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the industry players. However, budget constraints of smaller firms are expected to hamper the growth of the warehouse racking industry. New innovations can provide numerous future opportunities for the industry growth. For instance, voestalpine Krems Finaltechnik GmbH introduced a new concept of warehouse racking systems called mobile pallet rack solution, which is different from traditional warehousing systems. These racking systems offer extensive storage capacity within a limited space suitable for goods with a low fluctuation rate.

The global warehouse racking industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the industry is classified into selective pallet rack, double deep, back racking, pallet flow rack, drive-in/drive-thru rack, and others. Based on application, the industry is divided into automotive, food and beverage, retail, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global warehouse racking industry include Constructor Group AS, Daifuku, AK Material Handling Systems, Dematic, DMW&H, EUMER Group, Fives Group,Vanderlande, Interroll Group, and SSI Schaefer.

Warehouse Racking Industry Segmentation:

By Product Type

Selective Pallet Rack

Double Deep

Back Racking

Pallet Flow Rack

Drive-In/Drive-Thru Rack

Others

By End User Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Retail

Manufacturing

Warehouse & Logistics

Others

Warehouse Racking Industry Overview, by Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

