Voice Analytics Market 2020- Global Market Report with Market Size, Market Growth, Industry Chain Structure, Trends, Challenges and Market Estimation to 2025

Voice Analytics Market 2020- Global Market Report with Market Size, Market Growth, Industry Chain Structure, Trends, Challenges and Market Estimation to 2025February 29, 2020
Global Voice Analytics Market
Companies are adapting new technologies to cater the growing demand for advanced services or analysis. Voice analytics market is analysis of voice recordings and sounds through conversations. Speech recognition is an application of Artificial Intelligence. There is a growth of ecommerce for many industries across the globe. There is hardly anything which won’t be delivered to a person’s doorstep on a few clicks through the application.
This growth and usage of ecommerce market is increasing the growth customer service market encouraging the Global Voice Analytics Market. The increasing BPO market is making it essential to understand customer needs and responses through their voice on the phone. This will help in achieving customer satisfaction and building strategies with references to them. It will help in taking decisions regarding to offers, most liked products and avoid cancellations of subscriptions and services. These benefits by the voice analytics is making the companies adapt voice analytics hence growing the Global Voice Analytics Market.
The Global Voice Analytics Market is categorized into several segmentation including component, end-user and region. Based on the industry component, the Global Voice Analytics Market is divided into Indexing, Analysis, and Query, Reporting and Visualization, Speech Engine and others. Based on the end-user, the Global Voice Analytics Market is classified into Retail & ecommerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom & IT and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the Global Voice Analytics Market is a wide range to North America, USA, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the Global Voice Analytics Market includes Micro Focus, Verint Systems, Genesys Technologies, Sound Intelligence, Voci Technologies, Zoom International, Almawave, CallMiner, Clarabridge, SESTEK, Calabrio, and more others.
Key Market Players
- Verint Systems
- NICE
- Avaya
- Micro Focus
- Genesys Technologies
- SESTEK
- CallMiner
- Sound Intelligence
- Clarabridge
- Voci Technologies
- Zoom International
- HPE
- Calabrio
- Almawave
- inContact
- Others
Market Segments: Voice Analytics Market
- By Component
- Speech Engine
- Indexing, Analysis, and Query
- Reporting and Visualization
- By End-User
- BFSI
- Retail & eCommerce
- Telecom & IT
- Healthcare
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- South America
- Brazil
Key Sources
- Industry Associations
- Patent Websites
- Company Annual Reports
- Company Websites
- Key industry leaders
- Technology consultants
- Others
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key growth regions and countries?
- What are the important types and technologies being used?
- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
- Which are the new applications for this market?
- What are the integrations happening?
- What is the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
- Where will the industry go in the long run?
Key Stakeholders
- Technology providers
- Contact center service providers
- Regulatory Authorities
- Research and Innovation Organizations
- Technocrats
- Suppliers and Distributors
- Other Channel Partners
- Quality Control Organizations
