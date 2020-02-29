Voice Analytics Market 2020- Global Market Report with Market Size, Market Growth, Industry Chain Structure, Trends, Challenges and Market Estimation to 2025

Global Voice Analytics Market

Companies are adapting new technologies to cater the growing demand for advanced services or analysis. Voice analytics market is analysis of voice recordings and sounds through conversations. Speech recognition is an application of Artificial Intelligence. There is a growth of ecommerce for many industries across the globe. There is hardly anything which won’t be delivered to a person’s doorstep on a few clicks through the application.

This growth and usage of ecommerce market is increasing the growth customer service market encouraging the Global Voice Analytics Market. The increasing BPO market is making it essential to understand customer needs and responses through their voice on the phone. This will help in achieving customer satisfaction and building strategies with references to them. It will help in taking decisions regarding to offers, most liked products and avoid cancellations of subscriptions and services. These benefits by the voice analytics is making the companies adapt voice analytics hence growing the Global Voice Analytics Market.

The Global Voice Analytics Market is categorized into several segmentation including component, end-user and region. Based on the industry component, the Global Voice Analytics Market is divided into Indexing, Analysis, and Query, Reporting and Visualization, Speech Engine and others. Based on the end-user, the Global Voice Analytics Market is classified into Retail & ecommerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom & IT and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the Global Voice Analytics Market is a wide range to North America, USA, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the Global Voice Analytics Market includes Micro Focus, Verint Systems, Genesys Technologies, Sound Intelligence, Voci Technologies, Zoom International, Almawave, CallMiner, Clarabridge, SESTEK, Calabrio, and more others.

Key Market Players

Verint Systems

NICE

Avaya

Micro Focus

Genesys Technologies

SESTEK

CallMiner

Sound Intelligence

Clarabridge

Voci Technologies

Zoom International

HPE

Calabrio

Almawave

inContact

Others

Market Segments: Voice Analytics Market

By Component Speech Engine Indexing, Analysis, and Query Reporting and Visualization

By End-User BFSI Retail & eCommerce Telecom & IT Healthcare Others

By Region North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Russia Asia Pacific China India Japan The Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa South America Brazil



