Vitamin E Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR by 2026 with Top Company like Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, American River Nutrition, others

The Major players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, American River Nutrition, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd., Wilmar International Limited, Beijing Gingko Group, Davos Life Science Tocotrienols, FENCHEM, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Aryan International, among other players domestic and global.

Vitamin E market is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 3.40% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand of the functional food and beverages and dietary supplements derived from natural ingredients and shift of consumer base towards cosmeceutical which provides advanced medical treatment are the factor for the vitamin E market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Vitamin E is fat soluble antioxidants that will protect the cell membrane from reactive oxygen species. It is found in many food ingredients such as vegetable oil, cereal, meat, poultry eggs, fruits, vegetables and wheat germ oil. Vitamin E deficiency is found in people with genetic disorder or in premature infants.

Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of vitamins will boost the market demand of vitamin E market. Increasing benefits of vitamin E in prevention of hair loss, reduction in chances of cardiovascular diseases will enhance the growth of the market. Growing use of Vitamin E in the treatment of Alzheimer and other dementias is also expected to drive the market growth. Rising scope of Vitamin E in many applications such as cosmetics, dietary supplement, and animal nutrition will further create new opportunities for the Vitamin E market in the forecast period of 2020-2027

By Product (Synthetic Vitamin E, Natural Vitamin E),

Application (Functional Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements, Infant Nutrition, Pet Food & Animal Feed, Cosmetics)

The countries covered in the vitamin E market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America in South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland, Denmark, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa in Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the vitamin E market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of growing demand for functional food and beverages owing to the busy lifestyle and increasing willingness of the consumer. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the growing region in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of its 35% share of animal feed production in China, Japan and India while increasing consumer preference towards packed food.

