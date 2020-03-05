Visitor Management Systems Market 2020 | Global Top Companies: Envoy, Veristream, Proxyclick, Traction Guest, SwipedOn | Business Outlook till 2025

The Visitor Management Systems market is valued at 730 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1180 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2020 and 2024. Separated by company size, market demand from Small and Medium businesses are forecast to be growing at a significant CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period, with about 75.34% market share in 2017 and a forecast share of 83.14% market share in 2025.

Visitor management is the process of tracking everyone who enters your building or your office. A visitor may be a customer, a delivery person, a job applicant, a contractor, a consultant, or the CEO’s third cousin twice removed. Essentially, anyone who is not a regular full-time employee is a visitor. A visitor management system is a technology used to track visitors in a formal way.

Based on deployment method, CMMS Software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based software. In 2017, cloud-based system is leading the market, with over 75% market share. Visitor Management systems actively track the entrance into a either public building or residence. It is widely used at corporate building, office interior management, hospitals, industrial parks, hotels, government buildings, schools etc.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Envoy

• Veristream

• Proxyclick

• Traction Guest

• SwipedOn

• iLobby

• Sine

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• On-premise VMS

• Cloud-based VMS

Market Segment By Application –

• Small and Medium Business

• Large Enterprises

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

