Vision Care Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

Global Vision Care Industry

The Global vision care market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). Vision care products are used for the treatment of eye diseases, conditions and problems such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. The growing penetration of electronic items has increased the vision related problems.

Rising geriatric population across the globe is considered as one of the major factors for the growth of the market. With the expansion in investment of research and development many modern technologies have been emerged such as contact lenses, intraocular lenses and artificial tears. These technologies have resulted to higher efficiency for the patients by providing number of choices, quality of products and services which have heighten the growth of the segment. Rising awareness across the globe has resulted to the increasing demand of vision care products.

Emerging E-commerce market and continuous innovation in the products have created the opportunities for the future development of the market. Despite of various innovations and improvement there are some factors which act as the barrier such as shift towards refractive surgery.

Geographically, North America is considered as the most significant market of vision care products due to advanced technology with high rate of awareness and healthcare expenditure. Europe position itself in the market race with the ability of innovations and the presence of key market players. Asia pacific considered as the emerging market with increasing incidences of eye problems and developing technologies.

The major companies ruling the vision care market includes Novartis, Hoya Corporation, Ultra Vision, SEIKO PHARMA, Luxottica, Essilor, Cooper Vision, Fielmann, Menicon Co., Ltd., and Valeant pharmaceuticals. These Organizations gains the confidence of the customers by being more focused, innovative, caring and trusted.

Research methodology

The market study of vision care market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as Vision care Trust, Colorado Optometric Association and others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for vision care products manufacturers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms. The report will be delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation

Global vision care market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Vision care Market Research and Analysis, By Products

2. Global Vision care Market Research and Analysis, By Distribution Channels

3. Global Vision care Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global vision care

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global vision care market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global vision care market.

Companies Mentioned 1. AURA LABORATORIES LTD.

2. BIOTECH VISION CARE PVT.LTD.

3. CARL ZEISS AG

4. CIBA VISION

5. COOPER VISION

6. ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A.

7. FIELMANN AG

8. HOYA CORPORATION

9. JIANGSU HONGCHEN OPTICS, CO., LTD.

10. JOHNSON AND JOHNSON

11. LUXOTTICA GROUP S.P.A.

12. MENICON CO., LTD.

13. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

14. RODENSTOCK GMBH

15. SEIKO PHARMACY CO., LTD.

16. SHANGHAI CONANT OPTICS CO., LTD.

17. SYNERGEYES, INC.

18. TOPCON CORPORATION

19. VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

20. VISIONCARE, INC.

21. VSP VISION CARE

