Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market 2020: Analysis by Demand, Key Players, End Users, New Technologies, Various Product Types, Growth and Forecast 2025

The size of the global virtual private network (VPN) market was US $ 1,260 million and is expected to reach US $ 2,960 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.3% over the 2018- period. 2025.

This report examines the size of the global virtual private network (VPN) market, industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global virtual private network (VPN) market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2172943

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network over a public network and allows users to send and receive data over shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“Simply put, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running on the VPN can therefore benefit from the functionality, security and private network management.

VPNs can allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while away from the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separate offices of an organization, thereby creating a coherent network. Personal VPN users Internet users can secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to bypass geographic restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers to protect their personal identity and location. However, some websites block access to known VPN technology to prevent circumvention of their geographic restrictions.

A VPN is created by establishing a point-to-point virtual connection through the use of dedicated connections, virtual tunneling protocols or traffic encryption. A VPN available on the public Internet can offer some of the benefits of a wide area network (WAN). From the user’s point of view, the resources available within the private network are accessible remotely.

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2172943

Traditional VPNs are characterized by a point-to-point topology, and they do not tend to support or connect broadcast domains, so services such as Microsoft Windows NetBIOS may not be fully supported or operate as they would on a local area network (LAN). The designers have developed VPN variants, such as Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS) and Layer 2 tunneling protocols, to overcome this limitation.

The European VPN market generated the highest sales in 2017, as organizations in Europe are equipped with advanced technologies. In addition, the presence of a large number of companies and the increase in the number of Internet users have completed the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific VPN market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increased Internet penetration, rapid industrialization and significant economic growth.

In the cloud VPN connectivity type, the remote access cloud VPN is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption rate of mobile devices and the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends among organizations. In the organizational size segmentation, the SME segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, due to the large scale adoption of cloud VPN solutions and the cost effectiveness and centralized management capabilities during the forecast period

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-virtual-private-network-vpn-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In the cloud VPN end user market, the vertical segment is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. This is due to the preference to purchase cloud VPN solutions and services directly from software providers without resorting to third party service providers.

This report focuses on the best global players, covered North VPN

private Internet access TorGuard Cyber ​​Ghost Hotspot Shield IP VPN Vanish VPN Buffer VPN Golden Frog VPN Pure Express VPN VPN Safer VPN

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into site-to-site

VPN remote access VPN Others

Market segment by application, divided into

personal VPN users Corporate VPN users

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the virtual private network (VPN) market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Private Network (VPN) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Manufacturers

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of contents

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Virtual Private Network (VPN)

1.1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Overview

1.1.1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Type

1.3.1 Remote Access VPN

1.3.2 Site-to-Site VPN

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by End Users / Application

1.4.1 Personal VPN Users

1.4.2 Corporate VPN Users

Chapter Two: Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product / Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Private Internet Access

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business / Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Director – Customer

Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155