Virtual Assistant Market 2020-2025 Advance Technology, Latest Innovation, Leading Players: Apple, IBM, Intel, Oracle, Nuance Communications

IVA is software driven assistant which uses artificial intelligence to model the human interaction to perform multiple tasks. IVA helps in managing connected cars, and homes and some of the leading examples of IVA are Google Assistant, Apple Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Amazon Echo.

Growing trend of outsourcing, growing mobile workforce, increased focus on customer engagement are the factors that are driving the market for intelligent virtual assistants. Growing popularity of cloud applications, big data analytics and social media has changed the way businesses interact with customers. To add to the revenue and improve consumer satisfaction, organizations are revisiting consumer experience strategies.

Digital Employee by Artificial Solutions is some strategies that are worked on for assisting the employees in achieving their sales targets. Other than adding to the enhancement of user experience, IVAs are meant to reduce customer service operational costs.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Oracle

• Nuance Communications

• Microsoft

• Inbenta Technologies

• Samsung Electronics

• Apple

• IBM

• Intel

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Speech Intelligent

• Speech Recognition Intelligent

Market Segment By Application –

• BFSI

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Virtual Assistant Market

Chapter 1, to describe Virtual Assistant Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Virtual Assistant, with sales, revenue, and price of Virtual Assistant, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Virtual Assistant, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Virtual Assistant Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Virtual Assistant Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

