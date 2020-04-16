Video Equipment Market 2020: Top Leading Players Bose Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Bowers & Wilkins

The global video equipment market was worth $120.47 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.53% and reach $127.99 billion by 2023.

The video equipment market consists of sales of video equipment and related services that are used in various applications such as residential and commercial purposes. Video equipment include televisions, video cameras, Blue-ray players, and video cassette recorders.

The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver for the video equipment market. The rise in disposable incomes was mainly driven by economic growth and middle class population growth in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. According to the World Bank, the world’s middle class population – defined as the population that are earn between $10 and $100 per day – increased from approximately 1.5 to 2 billion between 2010 and 2015. In 2017, China’s economy grew at 6.9% and India’s GDP grew at 7.1%. The per capita disposable income in India increased at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2005-2015 to reach $1,154 in 2015. Increased earnings greatly increased disposable incomes in the emerging markets, increasing the demand for consumer electronics products such as televisions and home theater systems.

Video Equipment Market Segmentation

Video Equipment Market By Product Type:

Television

Video Cameras

Video Players

Video Equipment Market By End-Use Industry:

B2B

B2C

Some of the major key players involved in the Video Equipment Market are

Bose Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Bowers & Wilkins

Atlantic Technology

Definitive Technology

GoldenEar Technology

Pioneer.

