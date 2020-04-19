Video Conferencing Endpoint Market 2020 Trend, Business Growth, Latest Technology, Development & Application Analysis and Global Industry Opportunities Forecast to 2025

The global video conferencing endpoint market size is expected to reach USD 3.39 billion by 2025. Technological advancements, increasing broadband speed, growing adoption of cloud-based services and standardization are some of the key factors driving market growth.

Adroit Market Research published, “Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Size By Solution Type [Standard Centric (Multi Codec Appliance, Single Codec Appliance, and Executive Appliance), Service Attached [Single Codec Appliance, Reference Design Kits and Do It Yourself (DIY)], By Application (Education, Consulting, Government, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy/Utilities, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The market research report on ‘Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market’ offers deep market insights across various parameters for the forecast spell. Moreover, the research report is designed after thorough market analysis to meet the requirements of the target readers. Some of the important data highlighted in the report include analytics, statistics, trends, different segments, profiles of key players and an accurate video conferencing endpoints market forecast.

Moreover, video conferencing is becoming an integral portion of the digital revolution strategy, thus propelling the video conferencing market growth in upcoming years. Furthermore, rapidly altering market is the result of migration towards cloud-services, software-based room solutions and rapid implementation of lower priced devices like USB conference cams. Besides, there was significant rise in demand for video conferencing endpoints In H1.

Furthermore, video customizations has led the market towards an increasing demand for simple as well as uninterrupted video conferencing that will facilitate its users to connect with irrespective of the device type and location. Besides, several technology vendors are experiencing exponential growth in demand for video by the users.

The global video conferencing endpoint market is concentrated with the presence of major players across the globe. Global companies are acquiring locally established players in order to establish their presence in different geographies. For instance, in January 2016, Cisco acquired Acano Limited, a company based in London, UK. Acano was the provider of cloud-based and on-premises collaboration software and video infrastructure. Cisco has been the major player in the endpoint market leading the way with other major players including Polycom, Inc., Avaya, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Starleaf, Yealink Inc., Lifesize, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Tely Labs, Inc., and Kedacom.

This report also highlights several key regions of video conferencing market covering Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Amongst them market is expected to be led by North America in upcoming years. Also, report analyzes market by different segments for instance types of solutions and end-users. Based on the types of solution, Standard Centric led the global market with major share and among several end-users, government is predicated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The report also offers in-depth market analysis about the market sizing, shares, dynamics of changing market, value chain analysis, raw materials and several other critical aspects of the market to its erudite readers. Thus, report is best research material for the people looking forward to invest in the market.

Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Overview, By Application Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Overview, By Region Company ProfilesCisco Systems, Inc Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

