Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market 2020: Top Leading Players KYON Pharma, Inc., Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc., BioMedtrix, LLC, IMEX Veterinary Inc., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Securos Surgical, B.Braun Vet Care, Bluesao and DePuy Synthes Vet.

The global veterinary orthopedic implants market was worth $98.11 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.64% and reach $131.71 million by 2023.

The veterinary orthopedic implants market consists of sales of veterinary orthopedic implants and related services. Veterinary orthopedic implants are used by veterinary surgeons for bone fixation surgeries, treating bone fractures in animals and are usually made of metals like pure commercial titanium (Ti) or titanium alloys, stainless steel, cobalt-chromium (Co-Cr) alloys. The orthopedic implants are also used as a support structure for healing fractures and reconstructive surgeries. Orthopedic implants include screws, plates, pins and wires which are used in the surgeries performed on animals.

The increase in the incidence of obesity and arthritis increases the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants market. Obesity is a condition where the weight of the pet affects the pet`s health to a point where it results in weakening of bones, whereas arthritis in pets results in loss of strength in bones. Obesity and arthritis may also result in fractures and other bone-joint related issues and both the conditions result in adversely affecting the overall health of the pet, consequently leading to shorten lifespan. Thus, the increase incidents of obesity and arthritis increases the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants. As reported by Banfield Pet hospital in U.S, in 2017, 31 per 100 cases suffered from obesity and 450 per 10,000 suffered from arthritis in dogs’ .Further, 34 per 100 cases suffered from obesity and 90 per 10,000 suffered from arthritis in cats.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market Segmentation

Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market By Product Type:

Advanced Locking Plate System

Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy Implants

Tibial Tuberosity Advancement Implants

Total Elbow Replacement

Total Hip Replacement

Total Knee Replacement

Trauma Fixations

Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market By Animal:

Dog

Cat

Others

Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market By End-User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Surgical Centers

Some of the major key players involved in the Veterinary Orthopedic Implant Market are

KYON Pharma, Inc.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc.

BioMedtrix, LLC

IMEX Veterinary Inc.

Orthomed (UK) Ltd

Securos Surgical

B.Braun Vet Care

Bluesao

DePuy Synthes Vet.

