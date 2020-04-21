Veterinary Feed Additives Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2026 | Evonik, DuPont, DSM

“

Veterinary Feed Additives Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Veterinary Feed Additives market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Veterinary Feed Additives Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Veterinary Feed Additives market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Veterinary Feed Additives Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Veterinary Feed Additives market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Veterinary Feed Additives industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Evonik, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco, Charoen Pokphand Group, Cargill, Sumitomo, Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1085536/global-veterinary-feed-additives-market

Veterinary Feed Additives which are used for feeding the Swine Feeds, pig and other animals directly. There are many shape, such as pellets fed, powder feed, liquid feed, etc. Veterinary Feed Additives plays a vital role in the process of ensuring food safety along the entire livestock and aquaculture production and supply chain.

In global market, the production of veterinary feed additives increases from 8848 K MT in 2012 to 10115 K MT in 2016. China is the world’s largest feed market. In 2016, The global veterinary feed additives market is led by China, capturing about 30.27% of global veterinary feed additives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.08% global production share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of veterinary feed additives are concentrated in USA and Europe.

Europe was the largest regional market for veterinary feed additives, with revenue exceeding USD 5335 million in 2016. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, The global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, China, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.

In application, veterinary feed additives downstream is wide and recently feed additives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cattle Feeds, Cattle Feeds, Sheep Feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the feed additives market is mainly driven by growing demand for Swine Feeds which accounts for nearly 48% of total downstream consumption of feed additives in global.

The global Veterinary Feed Additives market was 16100 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 20000 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Veterinary Feed Additives market:

Evonik, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco, Charoen Pokphand Group, Cargill, Sumitomo, Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Veterinary Feed Additives Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Veterinary Feed Additives market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Veterinary Feed Additives, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Veterinary Feed Additives market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Veterinary Feed Additives market?

✒ How are the Veterinary Feed Additives market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cattle Feeds

Sheep Feeds

Swine Feeds

Other Feeds

Veterinary Feed Additives Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Veterinary Feed Additives industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Veterinary Feed Additives industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Veterinary Feed Additives industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Veterinary Feed Additives industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Veterinary Feed Additives industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Veterinary Feed Additives industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Veterinary Feed Additives industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Veterinary Feed Additives industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Veterinary Feed Additives markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Veterinary Feed Additives market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Veterinary Feed Additives market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1085536/global-veterinary-feed-additives-market

Table of Contents

1 Veterinary Feed Additives Market Overview

1.1 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Overview

1.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Minerals

1.2.2 Amino Acids

1.2.3 Vitamins

1.2.4 Enzymes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Veterinary Feed Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Veterinary Feed Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Veterinary Feed Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Veterinary Feed Additives Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Evonik

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Evonik Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 DuPont

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 DuPont Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 DSM

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 DSM Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Adisseo

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Adisseo Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 BASF

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 BASF Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 ADM

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 ADM Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Nutreco

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Nutreco Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Charoen Pokphand Group

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Charoen Pokphand Group Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Cargill

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Cargill Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Sumitomo

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Sumitomo Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Chemical

3.12 Kemin Industries

3.13 Biomin

3.14 Alltech

3.15 Addcon

3.16 Bio Agri Mix

4 Veterinary Feed Additives Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1085536/global-veterinary-feed-additives-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”