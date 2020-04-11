Ventilators Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report From TBRC | Covid 19 Implications And Growth

Ventilators Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report From TBRC | Covid 19 Implications And GrowthApril 11, 2020
The global ventilators market was valued at about $2.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $3.5 billion at a CAGR of 10% through 2023.
The ventilator devices market consists of sales of ventilators used in respiratory care for patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders. The sales consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of intensive care ventilators (critical care ventilators), neonatal care ventilators, and portable & transportable ventilators.
Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the ventilators market. The chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, and others resulting from different bacterial and viral infections and other causes will boost the demand of ventilators. The ventilators are respiratory devices that are used to support respiration in patients with chronic respiratory diseases. For instance, in 2020, corona virus infected 500,000 people worldwide and the current number of deaths due to the disease is around 20,000. Corona virus infects lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory disorders affecting patient’s respiration. The emergence of such infectious diseases resulting in pandemic is driving the ventilators market.
Ventilators Market Segmentation
Ventilators Market By Type:
Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care
Transport/Portable/Ambulatory
Neonatal
Ventilators Market By End-User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Home care
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2848&type=smp
Table Of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Ventilators Market Characteristics
- Ventilators Market Size And Growth
- Ventilators Market Segmentation
- Ventilators Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Ventilators Market
- China Ventilators Market
……
- Ventilators Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ventilators Market
- Ventilators Market Trends And Strategies
- Ventilators Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
- Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Ventilators Market are
Philips Healthcare
ResMed
Medtronic
Becton
Dickinson and Company
GE Healthcare
Hamilton Medical
Dräger
Getinge
Smiths Group
Fisher & Paykel
About Us:
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/