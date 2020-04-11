Ventilators Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report From TBRC | Covid 19 Implications And Growth

Ventilators Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report From TBRC | Covid 19 Implications And Growth

April 11, 2020 Off By The Business Research Company

The global ventilators market was valued at about $2.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $3.5 billion at a CAGR of 10% through 2023.

The ventilator devices market consists of sales of ventilators used in respiratory care for patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders. The sales consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of intensive care ventilators (critical care  ventilators), neonatal care  ventilators, and portable & transportable ventilators.

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the ventilators market. The chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, and others resulting from different bacterial and viral infections and other causes will boost the demand of ventilators. The ventilators are respiratory devices that are used to support respiration in patients with chronic respiratory diseases. For instance, in 2020, corona virus infected 500,000 people worldwide and the current number of deaths due to the disease is around 20,000. Corona virus infects lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory disorders affecting patient’s respiration. The emergence of such infectious diseases resulting in pandemic is driving the ventilators market.

Ventilators Market Segmentation

Ventilators Market By Type:

Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care

Transport/Portable/Ambulatory

Neonatal

Ventilators Market By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2848&type=smp

Table Of Content:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Ventilators Market Characteristics
  3. Ventilators Market Size And Growth
  4. Ventilators Market Segmentation
  5. Ventilators Market Regional And Country Analysis
  6. Asia-Pacific Ventilators Market
  7. China Ventilators Market

……

  1. Ventilators Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
  2. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ventilators Market
  3. Ventilators Market Trends And Strategies
  4. Ventilators Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
  5. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Ventilators Market are

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Medtronic

Becton

Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Hamilton Medical

Dräger

Getinge

Smiths Group

Fisher & Paykel

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

CategoryAnalysis Forecast Business Future Demands Industry Analytics Industry Report International News Market Outlook Market Reports Market Research Opportunities Forecast
TagsCoronavirus coronavirus news coronavirus update covid 19 news covid 19 news update Covid-19 global market research report global ventilators market global ventilators market size impact of coronavirus market research report the business research company ventilators market ventilators market analysis ventilators market drivers ventilators market forecast ventilators market growth ventilators market report ventilators market scope ventilators market share ventilators market size ventilators market trends

About The Author

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.