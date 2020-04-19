Vehicle Telematics Market 2020 Global Trend, Demand, Share, Latest Technology & Applications, Innovations and 2025 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Technological advancements such as real-time engine diagnostics, GPS tracking, fatigue alert, and drive lane assist are changing the current driving experience and penetration of such features in mid-range vehicles is expected to boost the market for vehicle telematics.

The global market of vehicle telematics is anticipated to rise over the forecast period on the account of growing security related concerns among the consumer. Thus, rising demand for constant motoring of fuel-efficiency as well as car tracking will probably drive the vehicle telematics market growth in upcoming years. Some other major factors expected to fuel the market growth is augmenting usage of smart-phones & tablets and government safety and regulations and guidelines supporting the usage of telematics. Moreover, rising demand for fixed vehicle telematics systems in personal as well as commercial vehicles is also having positive impact over the market.

‘Global Vehicle Telematics Market’ report offers detailed analysis about the market as well as demonstrates the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, demand factors, market size, future estimates and current & upcoming trends in the vehicle telematics market across the globe.

Telematics facilitates better safety models, safety awareness, affordability as well as technological progressions. Moreover, technological advancements for reducing carbon emissions by the means of telematics is estimated to push the vehicle telematics market over the forecast period. Moreover, vehicle telematics technologies enables reducing cost and boosts vehicle as well as driver’s security.

Several prominent manufacturers in automobile market use the combination of smart phones, tethered and implant it in the system, in order to enhance the intelligence as well as connectivity. Some of the major car telematics applications offered by major market players across the globe include vehicle diagnostics, roadside assistance & e-call, stolen vehicle tracking, traffic information, navigation & infotainment and accessibility applications. In addition, convenience application is operated through the remote control of vehicle for instance checking door lock or unlock, preconditioning of vehicle and latest parking location. Besides, it enables leasing & rental fleet management plus e-toll collection.

Heavy vehicles used for the transportation and logistics will probably be the major end-user segment of the global vehicle telematics market. The growth of the segment is predicted because of the rising concern of tracking and security of the truck as well as goods.

Furthermore, vehicle telematics offers 3 major applications to its users including pay-per-use & freemium services, Bundled basics & security services and premium subscription services. Amongst them bundled basics & security services are elementary services and are associated with the car security, emergency call services and effective efficiency. Cost of the bundled basics & security services are assembled in the price of the vehicle. Pay-per-use & freemium services are used for entertainment, navigation and alike applications.

Moreover, this service are paid one and the revenue generated through them are shared between the content providers, manufacturers of the vehicles and telecom service providers. Additionally, with the introduction of 3rd generation telematics the global vehicle telematics market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast spell. Moreover, 3rd generation service will be the blend of valuable responses about the location of the vehicle as well as DIVA (Driver Interactive Vehicle Application) & Vehicle Relationship Manager (VRM), speech activated web service and several other information about the vehicles’ performance.

Key segments of vehicle telematics market

Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)

Solutions

Fleet/asset management

Navigation & location-based systems

Infotainment systems

Insurance telematics

Safety & security

Remote alarm & incident monitoring solutions

V2X

Others

Services

Integration & deployment

Consulting & design

Maintenance & training services

Vehicle Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)

Hardware

Software

Provider Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)

Aftermarket

OEM

Bandwidth Overview, 2014-2025 (USD billion)

2G/2.5G

3G

4G

Regional overview, 2014–2025 (USD billion)

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia-Pacific

India

South Korea

China

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5 Telematics Market Overview, By Vehicle Type

Chapter 6 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Product

Chapter 7 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Provider

Chapter 8 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Bandwidth

Chapter 9 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview, By Region

