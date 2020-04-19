Vegetable Protein Revolutionary Trends 2020 by Industry Statistics | Danisco (Du Pont), ADM, CHS

“

Vegetable Protein Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Vegetable Protein market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Vegetable Protein Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Vegetable Protein market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Vegetable Protein Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Danisco (Du Pont), ADM, CHS, Manildra Group, Roquette, Midwest Grain, CropEnergies, Tereos Syral, Showa Sangyo, Fuji Oil, Cargill, Cosucra, Nisshin Oillio, Tate & Lyle, World Food Processing, Topagri, Gushen Biological, Shansong Biological, Tianguan, Yuwang Group, Scents Holdings, Chinalotus, Goldensea Industry, Sinoglory Health Food, Shuangta Food, Harbin Hi-tech Soybean, Fiber Source Biological Engineering, Oriental Protein Tech, Wonderful Industrial Group, Tianjing Plant Albumen .

Summary

Vegetable protein refers to the proteins extracted from plants like soybean, wheat, rice, pea, etc. The protein is an important component of human cells, consisting of monomers called amino acids. Vegetable protein is an alternative to animal protein and it can be absorbed easily. Protein is important to human body. Most people require about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or about 58 grams of protein per day for a 160-pound adult.

The difference between the animal protein and vegetable protein lies in the amino acid content. Animal proteins are called complete proteins because they contain all essential amino acids. Animal protein has the amino acids that the body is unable to synthesize and must be included in the diet to allow for the proper conduct of protein synthesis. Vegetable protein composition does not provide all the amino acids. Unlike animal proteins, vegetable proteins are low in fat and produce nitrogenous waste, which is the waste products of proteins, which should be less harmful to avoid overloading the kidneys.

United States is still one of the major suppliers of vegetable protein. There are enough raw materials like soybean, wheat and corn in United States. The biggest companies like Du Pont and ADM are located in United Stated and they have established many branches around the world.

With the huge amount of population, the demand of vegetable protein is large in China. After decades of development, Chinese vegetable protein manufacturers have got mature technology. But the performance of product is still has a gap with foreign products.

The vegetable protein production in China has surpassed in United States, due to the large investment of Chinese enterprises in recent years. But the utilization in China is still low than abroad. It is clear that Chinese manufacturers will provide more products to the world.

The global Vegetable Protein market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Vegetable Protein market:

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

>80%

<80%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

For Food & Beverage

For Feed

Vegetable Protein Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Vegetable Protein markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Vegetable Protein market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Vegetable Protein market.

”